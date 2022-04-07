Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BE Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEGR   SE0008321921

BE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BEGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/07 11:29:50 am EDT
186.60 SEK   +7.36%
05:14pQuarterhill Expects First-Quarter Revenue of Around C$170 Million
MT
05:14pADRs End Mostly Lower; JD.com, Petrobras Trade Actively
DJ
05:06pTurquoise Hill Resources Special Committee Provides Process Update
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alabama passes bill criminalizing some healthcare for transgender youth

04/07/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People protest U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City

(Reuters) -Alabama lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, with a threat of 10 years in prison for medical providers.

The legislation, passed 66-28 by the state's House of Representatives on the last day of the legislative session, now goes to Republican Governor Kay Ivey. It is the latest in a flurry of measures in Republican-led states aimed at transgender youth.

"This is not a partisan issue... this is an issue that deals with being (a) human being," Democratic Representative Neil Rafferty told the chamber. "This is not small government, this is not a conservative bill."

"We make decisions in this body all the time that are to protect children from making decisions that could permanently harm them," Republican Representative Wes Allen said, citing how minors cannot get tattoos or buy nicotaine products.

Ivey has not said whether she will sign the bill, but last year she signed a bill banning transgender athletes from K-12 sports. Ivey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bill http://alisondb.legislature.state.al.us/ALISON/SearchableInstruments/2022RS/PrintFiles/SB184-eng.pdf would make it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgery to minors.

It would also compel school personnel to disclose to the parent or legal guardian that a "minor's perception of his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with the minor's sex."

Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill banning irreversible gender reassignment surgery for minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said it would join several other civil rights organizations to challenge the legislation in court.

"Gender-affirming care is life-saving care," the ACLU said in a Twitter statement. "Trans youth who want and receive gender-affirming care are more likely to thrive and less likely to contemplate suicide."

There is wide agreement among mainstream medical and mental health professionals that gender-affirming care saves lives by reducing the risk of depression and suicide. Gender-affirming surgery for people under 18 is extremely rare and would take place only after years of treatment in cases where the patient's wishes are unwavering, according to medical experts.

In the Senate, Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that would require multiple occupancy restrooms or changing areas in public K-12 schools to be used by students according to their biological sex. An amendment was attached to the bill, which now has to go back to the House for a vote, prohibiting classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades.

Transgender rights have emerged as one of the issues at the forefront in the culture wars ahead of the November mid-term congressional elections. Lawmakers have introduced hundreds of bills across state legislatures, the majority of them targeting trans youth.

Many Republicans and conservative activists promote the laws as safeguards for children and parental rights. Opponents, including Democrats and LGBTQ+ organizations, say the legislation is harmful, unnecessary and unfairly targeting vulnerable and underrepresented communities.

A poll https://www.thetrevorproject.org/blog/poll-majority-of-u-s-adults-oppose-anti-lgbtq-education-policies-agree-that-transgender-youth-should-have-access-to-gender-affirming-care released last month by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health organizations for LGBTQ+ youth, found that a majority of adults in the United States thinks that transgender minors should have access to certain types of gender-affirming medical care.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Maria Caspani


© Reuters 2022
All news about BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
05:14pQuarterhill Expects First-Quarter Revenue of Around C$170 Million
MT
05:14pADRs End Mostly Lower; JD.com, Petrobras Trade Actively
DJ
05:06pTurquoise Hill Resources Special Committee Provides Process Update
MT
05:03pPROSPECT OF FINLAND, SWEDEN JOINING : State Dept. official
RE
04:59pPROSPECT OF FINLAND, SWEDEN JOINING : State Dept. official
RE
04:58pFinancials Down Slightly on Earnings Trepidation -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:52pU.S. must do more to strengthen ties with Brazil- U.S commerce official
RE
04:50pMexico Supreme Court upholds key element of change to power law
RE
04:50pACM Says Q1 Revenue Behind Plan as Shanghai Battles COVID-19, Maintains 2022 Guidance -..
MT
04:47pUniversity of Kansas professor convicted of concealing China ties
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 928 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2022 304 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2022 73,0 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 2 423 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BE Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 186,60 SEK
Average target price 127,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Christoffer Franzén Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jörgen Zahlin Chairman
Lars Olof Nilsson Independent Director
Petter Jan Stillström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE GROUP AB (PUBL)31.17%239
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.0.56%25 387
JSW STEEL LIMITED11.02%23 349
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION9.76%21 089
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.93%16 826
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-18.28%16 630