BE Group's Year-end report 2020 will be made public on Thursday, January 28 at 2 pm (CET). The report will be published in both Swedish and English on the corporate website, www.begroup.com, under Investors.

Attachments Permalink Disclaimer BE Group AB published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:19:03 UTC