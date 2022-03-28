Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BE Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEGR   SE0008321921

BE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BEGR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Canadian dollar set to snap winning streak as oil slides

03/28/2022 | 10:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, giving back some recent gains, as oil prices tumbled and bond markets moved to price in more aggressive tightening by global central banks.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai lockdown efforts to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections.

U.S. crude prices were down nearly 8% at $104.84 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies as the Bank of Japan's move to contain rising bond yields weighed on the Japanese yen.

Bond yields globally have surged in recent days as investors raised bets on the number of interest rate hikes that central banks will undertake to fight inflation.

On Friday, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said the pace and magnitude of interest rate increases would be actively discussed at the Bank of Canada's April meeting.

The deputy governor didn't "push back against market pricing which has now all but priced in a 50 bps (basis points) increase next month," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

Money markets see chances of a 50 basis points increase on April 13 at nearly 80%. The BoC has not hiked by that magnitude since May 2000, preferring to move in 25 basis point increments.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.7% at 1.2560 to the greenback, or 79.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2474 to 1.2567.

It follows nine straight days of gains for the currency. On Friday, it touched its strongest level in more than two months at 1.2462.

The Canadian 2-year yield touched its highest since October 2008 at 2.427% before dipping to 2.387%, up 3.3 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 928 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2022 304 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2022 73,0 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 2 246 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BE Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 173,00 SEK
Average target price 127,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Christoffer Franzén Chief Financial Officer
Jörgen Zahlin Chairman
Lars Olof Nilsson Independent Director
Petter Jan Stillström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE GROUP AB (PUBL)30.57%238
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-7.68%23 124
JSW STEEL LIMITED9.96%22 749
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION13.15%21 493
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-20.43%15 899
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.96%14 621