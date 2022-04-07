Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BE Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEGR   SE0008321921

BE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BEGR)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/07 11:29:50 am EDT
186.60 SEK   +7.36%
05:14pQuarterhill Expects First-Quarter Revenue of Around C$170 Million
MT
05:14pADRs End Mostly Lower; JD.com, Petrobras Trade Actively
DJ
05:06pTurquoise Hill Resources Special Committee Provides Process Update
MT
Prospect of Finland, Sweden joining NATO discussed at Brussels meeting: State Dept. official

04/07/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken departs Brussels Airport for Washington

(Reuters) - The prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion during a meeting of foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

The official added that such a decision would be up to Sweden and Finland.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a short conversation with Finland's foreign minister, the official said.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 928 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2022 304 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2022 73,0 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 2 423 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 60,5%
BE Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Peter Andersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Christoffer Franzén Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jörgen Zahlin Chairman
Lars Olof Nilsson Independent Director
Petter Jan Stillström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE GROUP AB (PUBL)31.17%239
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.0.56%25 387
JSW STEEL LIMITED11.02%23 349
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION9.76%21 089
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.93%16 826
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-18.28%16 630