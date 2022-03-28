Log in
    BEGR   SE0008321921

BE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BEGR)
  Report
U.S. auto sales set for weakest quarter in a decade - Cox Automotive

03/28/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cars unsold due to the autos market slowdown caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are stored in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales could fall in March and mark the weakest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories, research firm Cox Automotive said.

Volumes are expected to fall over 24% to about 1.22 million units in March and decline more than 16% in the first quarter.

"Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves.

Fresh lockdowns in China as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine have reignited supply bottlenecks that were on the mend over recent months.

Despite strong demand, Cox Automotive expects the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales this month to be about 13.1 million, significantly lower than last March's 17.6 million.

U.S. light-vehicle sales could reach 15.3 million this year, down 700,000 units from the original forecast in January, it said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 928 M 518 M 518 M
Net income 2022 304 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 73,0 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 2 246 M 238 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
BE Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 173,00 SEK
Average target price 127,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Christoffer Franzén Chief Financial Officer
Jörgen Zahlin Chairman
Lars Olof Nilsson Independent Director
Petter Jan Stillström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE GROUP AB (PUBL)30.57%238
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-6.42%23 124
JSW STEEL LIMITED11.32%22 749
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION13.15%21 493
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-19.35%15 899
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.69%14 621