BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Duiven, the Netherlands, April 19, 2023 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ("the Company" or "Besi"), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at 7.00 a.m. CET (1.00 a.m. EDT).

A conference call to discuss the Company's 2023 first quarter results will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2023, at 4.00 pm CET (10.00 am EDT).

Interested parties can pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN which are required to get access to the conference call. The audio webcast can be accessed via: www.besi.com, where also a replay will be available shortly after the call.

