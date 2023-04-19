Advanced search
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38:49 2023-04-19 am EDT
76.96 EUR   -1.86%
Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details
PU
04/14Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
04/05Be Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

04/19/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
Press Releases 19 Apr 2023 BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Duiven, the Netherlands, April 19, 2023 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ("the Company" or "Besi"), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at 7.00 a.m. CET (1.00 a.m. EDT).

A conference call to discuss the Company's 2023 first quarter results will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2023, at 4.00 pm CET (10.00 am EDT).

Interested parties can pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN which are required to get access to the conference call. The audio webcast can be accessed via: www.besi.com, where also a replay will be available shortly after the call.

To read the full version of this press release, please download the PDF file.

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:20:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 630 M 690 M 690 M
Net income 2023 189 M 207 M 207 M
Net cash 2023 157 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,8x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 6 155 M 6 749 M 6 749 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,53x
EV / Sales 2024 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 95,6%
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 78,42 €
Average target price 85,67 €
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.38.65%6 749
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.14.80%94 036
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.20.84%35 670
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.43.14%24 799
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.49.84%19 098
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA87.67%16 507
