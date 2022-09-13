Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
51.42 EUR   +1.02%
02:10aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Proposed Supervisory Board Nomination
PU
09/06BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
09/05BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Proposed Supervisory Board Nomination

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Press Releases 13 Sep 2022 BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Proposed Supervisory Board Nomination

Duiven, the Netherlands, September 13, 2022 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it intends to nominate Richard Norbruis for appointment to Besi's Supervisory Board at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in April 2023. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Mr Norbruis as chairman, succeeding Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh who will step down from the Supervisory Board upon the expiration of his current term. Besi's Supervisory Board and the Board of Management are grateful for Lodewijk's contribution to the ongoing success of Besi.

Mr Norbruis (65) has an extensive background in international corporate law with approximately 40 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and restructurings. He serves as a partner at Norbruis Clement Advocaten in Amsterdam, the Netherlands since 2019. Between 2014-2018, he was a partner and member of the global leadership team at EY Law (Amsterdam and New York offices). Prior thereto, he was a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (Amsterdam office) and a member of Freshfields' global leadership team between 2011-2014. Before joining Freshfields in 1999, he was a partner at NautaDutilh (Amsterdam and New York offices).

To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.

Downloads
Back to overview

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
