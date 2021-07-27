BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results

Q2-21 Revenue of € 226.1 Million and Net Income of € 93.5 Million Up 57.9% and 148.7%, Respectively, vs. Q1-21. Results Exceed Expectations. H1-21 Revenue and Net Income Reach € 369.3 Million and € 131.1 Million, Respectively. Share Buyback Program Increased € 60.0 Million.
Duiven, the Netherlands, July 27, 2021 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2021.
Key Highlights Q2-21
-
Revenue of € 226.1 million, up 57.9% vs. Q1-21 and up 81.9% vs. Q2-20 due to broad based growth across end-user and geographic markets with particular strength in high-end mobile applications. Exceeded guidance due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog
-
Orders of € 200.2 million, down 38.8% vs. record levels achieved in Q1-21 related to significant Q1-21 smartphone capacity build. Up 97.6% vs. Q2-20 due primarily to increased demand for high performance computing, mainstream electronics and automotive applications
-
Gross margin of 62.1%, up 3.9 points vs. Q1-21, exceeded guidance primarily due to more favorable product mix and labor efficiencies from significantly higher revenue. Slightly higher than Q2-20 despite adverse forex influences and additional costs to scale Besi's production capacity
-
Net income of € 93.5 million grew € 55.9 million (148.7%) vs. Q1-21 and € 53.7 million (134.9%) vs. Q2-20 primarily due to significantly higher revenue, more favorable product mix and cost control efforts. Net margin increased to 41.3% vs. 26.3% in Q1-21 and 32.0% in Q2-20
Key Highlights H1-21
-
Revenue of € 369.3 million, up 71.3% vs. H1-20 reflecting strong demand across end-user markets, geographies and customers and favorable market conditions
-
Orders of € 527.3 million grew € 307.4 million, or 139.8%, primarily due to strong mobile build with particular strength in Q2-21 for mainstream electronics, automotive and computing applications
-
Gross margin reached 60.5%, up 0.8 points vs. H1-20 primarily due to Besi's strong market position, more favorable product mix and increased labor efficiencies, partially offset by adverse forex movements
-
Net income of € 131.1 million increased € 77.4 million, or 144.1%, vs. H1-20. Net margin grew to 35.5% vs. 24.9% in H1-20
-
Net cash increased by 120.8% vs. Q2-20 to reach € 206.7 million
-
Share buyback program increased by € 60 million to € 185 million and extended to October 2022
Outlook
To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.
