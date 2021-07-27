BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results

Duiven, the Netherlands, July 27, 2021 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights Q2-21

Revenue of € 226.1 million, up 57.9% vs. Q1-21 and up 81.9% vs. Q2-20 due to broad based growth across end-user and geographic markets with particular strength in high-end mobile applications. Exceeded guidance due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog

Orders of € 200.2 million, down 38.8% vs. record levels achieved in Q1-21 related to significant Q1-21 smartphone capacity build. Up 97.6% vs. Q2-20 due primarily to increased demand for high performance computing, mainstream electronics and automotive applications

Gross margin of 62.1%, up 3.9 points vs. Q1-21, exceeded guidance primarily due to more favorable product mix and labor efficiencies from significantly higher revenue. Slightly higher than Q2-20 despite adverse forex influences and additional costs to scale Besi's production capacity