  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results

07/27/2021 | 01:10am EDT
Q2-21 Revenue of € 226.1 Million and Net Income of € 93.5 Million Up 57.9% and 148.7%, Respectively, vs. Q1-21. Results Exceed Expectations. H1-21 Revenue and Net Income Reach € 369.3 Million and € 131.1 Million, Respectively. Share Buyback Program Increased € 60.0 Million.

Duiven, the Netherlands, July 27, 2021 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights Q2-21

  • Revenue of € 226.1 million, up 57.9% vs. Q1-21 and up 81.9% vs. Q2-20 due to broad based growth across end-user and geographic markets with particular strength in high-end mobile applications. Exceeded guidance due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog

  • Orders of € 200.2 million, down 38.8% vs. record levels achieved in Q1-21 related to significant Q1-21 smartphone capacity build. Up 97.6% vs. Q2-20 due primarily to increased demand for high performance computing, mainstream electronics and automotive applications

  • Gross margin of 62.1%, up 3.9 points vs. Q1-21, exceeded guidance primarily due to more favorable product mix and labor efficiencies from significantly higher revenue. Slightly higher than Q2-20 despite adverse forex influences and additional costs to scale Besi's production capacity

  • Net income of € 93.5 million grew € 55.9 million (148.7%) vs. Q1-21 and € 53.7 million (134.9%) vs. Q2-20 primarily due to significantly higher revenue, more favorable product mix and cost control efforts. Net margin increased to 41.3% vs. 26.3% in Q1-21 and 32.0% in Q2-20

Key Highlights H1-21

  • Revenue of € 369.3 million, up 71.3% vs. H1-20 reflecting strong demand across end-user markets, geographies and customers and favorable market conditions

  • Orders of € 527.3 million grew € 307.4 million, or 139.8%, primarily due to strong mobile build with particular strength in Q2-21 for mainstream electronics, automotive and computing applications

  • Gross margin reached 60.5%, up 0.8 points vs. H1-20 primarily due to Besi's strong market position, more favorable product mix and increased labor efficiencies, partially offset by adverse forex movements

  • Net income of € 131.1 million increased € 77.4 million, or 144.1%, vs. H1-20. Net margin grew to 35.5% vs. 24.9% in H1-20

  • Net cash increased by 120.8% vs. Q2-20 to reach € 206.7 million

  • Share buyback program increased by € 60 million to € 185 million and extended to October 2022

Outlook

  • Q3-21 revenue estimated to decrease by approximately 5-15% vs. Q2-21 consistent with seasonal trends. Gross margin anticipated to range between 60-62%

To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 717 M 846 M 846 M
Net income 2021 242 M 286 M 286 M
Net cash 2021 177 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 5 306 M 6 267 M 6 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 72,82 €
Average target price 76,41 €
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.46.87%6 067
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.60.46%124 475
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.103.91%20 302
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.69.88%15 489
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA35.10%13 432
DISCO CORPORATION-10.65%11 313