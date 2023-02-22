Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:28 2023-02-21 am EST
67.62 EUR   -0.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Q4-22 and Full Year 2022 Results

02/22/2023 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases 22 Feb 2023 BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-22 and Full Year 2022 Results

Q4-22 Revenue and Net Income of € 137.7 Million and € 40.2 Million, Respectively. Orders of € 180.5 Million Up 44.1% vs. Q3-22. FY-22 Revenue and Net Income of € 722.9 Million and € 240.6 Million, Respectively. Proposed Dividend of € 2.85 per Share for Fiscal 2022. 93% Pay-Out Ratio.

Duiven, the Netherlands, February 22, 2023 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights Q4-22

  • Revenue of € 137.7 million down 18.4% vs. Q3-22 and 19.8% vs. Q4-21 due primarily to lower shipments for high performance computing, mainstream electronics applications from Asian subcontractors and ongoing weakness in mobile end-user markets

  • Orders of € 180.5 million up 44.1% vs. Q3-22 due primarily to increased bookings for high-end smartphone applications and hybrid bonding systems. Down 10.9% vs. Q4-21 principally from lower bookings for mainstream computing and automotive end-user markets

  • Gross margin of 62.3% was equal to Q3-22 and above prior guidance. Up 5.6 points vs. Q4-21

  • Net income of € 40.2 million declined 29.8% vs. Q3-22 primarily due to lower revenue and increased R&D spending for wafer level assembly activities. Similarly, down 40.1% vs. Q4-21 which included € 8.9 million deferred tax benefits

  • Q4-22 net margin of 29.2% realized despite industry downturn vs. 34.0% in Q3-22 and 39.1% in Q4-21

  • Net cash increased 1.2% vs. Q3-22 to reach € 346.5 million. Declined 6.5% vs. year-end 2021 due primarily to € 416.3 million capital allocation to shareholders


Key Highlights FY 2022

  • Revenue of € 722.9 million decreased 3.5% primarily due to lower shipments for smartphone and Chinese end-user markets after two years of strong capacity growth. Partially offset by continued strength in automotive end-user markets and initial sales of hybrid bonding systems

  • Orders of € 663.7 million declined 29.3% principally due to decreased demand for high-end smartphone applications post new product cycle in 2021 and reduced bookings from Chinese subcontractors for mobile and mainstream computing applications

  • Gross margin rose to 61.3% vs. 59.6% in 2021 primarily as a result of lower temporary headcount levels, favorable forex influences and absence of inventory impairment charge recorded in 2021

  • Net income of € 240.6 million decreased 14.8% primarily due to lower revenue, increased R&D spending and absence of € 15.0 million deferred tax benefits vs. 2021

  • Net margin 33.3% vs. 37.7% in 2021.

  • Proposed dividend of € 2.85 per share. Represents pay-out ratio of 93%


Outlook

  • Q1-23 revenue anticipated to decrease 0-10% vs. Q4-22 as industry downturn continues. Gross margin expected to range between 61%-63%

For the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.

Downloads
Back to overview

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 719 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2022 241 M 258 M 258 M
Net cash 2022 326 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 5 389 M 5 751 M 5 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 97,6%
