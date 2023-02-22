BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Q4-22 and Full Year 2022 Results

Duiven, the Netherlands, February 22, 2023 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue of € 137.7 million down 18.4% vs. Q3-22 and 19.8% vs. Q4-21 due primarily to lower shipments for high performance computing, mainstream electronics applications from Asian subcontractors and ongoing weakness in mobile end-user markets

Orders of € 180.5 million up 44.1% vs. Q3-22 due primarily to increased bookings for high-end smartphone applications and hybrid bonding systems. Down 10.9% vs. Q4-21 principally from lower bookings for mainstream computing and automotive end-user markets

Gross margin of 62.3% was equal to Q3-22 and above prior guidance. Up 5.6 points vs. Q4-21

Net income of € 40.2 million declined 29.8% vs. Q3-22 primarily due to lower revenue and increased R&D spending for wafer level assembly activities. Similarly, down 40.1% vs. Q4-21 which included € 8.9 million deferred tax benefits

Q4-22 net margin of 29.2% realized despite industry downturn vs. 34.0% in Q3-22 and 39.1% in Q4-21