BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, November 17, 2020 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY - Nasdaq International Designation) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price

(in euro) Total repurchased value

(in euro) 09-Nov-20 4,098 39.04 159,990.02 10-Nov-20 4,229 37.84 160,005.48 11-Nov-20 4,219 37.92 159,998.82 12-Nov-20 4,159 38.47 160,001.30 13-Nov-20 4,058 39.42 159,982.19 16-Nov-20 4,049 39.51 159,970.32 17-Nov-20 4,022 39.78 159,977.46

The share repurchases are part of a € 75 million share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On July 28, 2020, the Company announced the extension of its current share buyback program until October 30, 2021 and an increase in its total amount from € 75 million to € 125 million. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

