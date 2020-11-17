BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, November 17, 2020 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY - Nasdaq International Designation) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.
|
Date
|
Total repurchased shares
|
Weighted average price
(in euro)
|
Total repurchased value
(in euro)
|
09-Nov-20
|
4,098
|
39.04
|
159,990.02
|
10-Nov-20
|
4,229
|
37.84
|
160,005.48
|
11-Nov-20
|
4,219
|
37.92
|
159,998.82
|
12-Nov-20
|
4,159
|
38.47
|
160,001.30
|
13-Nov-20
|
4,058
|
39.42
|
159,982.19
|
16-Nov-20
|
4,049
|
39.51
|
159,970.32
|
17-Nov-20
|
4,022
|
39.78
|
159,977.46
The share repurchases are part of a € 75 million share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On July 28, 2020, the Company announced the extension of its current share buyback program until October 30, 2021 and an increase in its total amount from € 75 million to € 125 million. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).
Disclaimer
BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:54:01 UTC