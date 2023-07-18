BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. The group develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile Internet, computer, automotive, industrial, RFID, LED and solar energy. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (6.4%), Europe (6%), China (25.9%), Malaysia (12.1%), Taiwan (12%), Korea (10.1 %), Thailand (5.4%), Japan (2.3%), Asia/Pacific (8.1%), the United States (8.2%) and other (3.5%).