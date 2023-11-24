BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

24 Nov 2023 18:30 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV

Description

Source

BE SEMICONDUCTOR

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

ISIN

NL0012866412

Symbol

BESI

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 18:08:06 UTC.