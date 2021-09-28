Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions

Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, September 27, 2021 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY - Nasdaq International Designation) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date

Total repurchased

Weighted average price

Total repurchased value

shares

(in euro)

(in euro)

17-Sep-21

2,938

81.00

237,973.01

20-Sep-21

3,073

77.43

237,934.40

21-Sep-21

3,042

78.21

237,915.43

22-Sep-21

3,039

78.30

237,946.41

23-Sep-21

2,945

80.80

237,942.16

24-Sep-21

2,972

79.93

237,557.61

27-Sep-21

3,098

76.82

237,991.15

The share repurchases are part of a share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On July 27, 2021, the Company announced the extension of this program until October 30, 2022 and an increase in its total amount to € 185 million. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor- relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY Nasdaq International Designation) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard Blickman, President & CEO Hetwig van Kerkhof, SVP Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator Tel. (+31) 26 319 4500 investor.relations@besi.com

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
