Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions

Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, January 18, 2022 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date

Total repurchased

Weighted average price

Total repurchased value

shares

(in euro)

(in euro)

10-Jan-22

3,369

70.64

237,976.73

11-Jan-22

3,262

72.96

237,995.85

12-Jan-22

3,166

75.17

237,979.36

13-Jan-22

150

77.70

11,655.20

14-Jan-22

78

80.84

6,305.52

17-Jan-22

172

83.41

14,347.29

18-Jan-22

2,778

85.65

237,946.26

The share repurchases are part of a share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On July 27, 2021, the Company announced the extension of this program until October 30, 2022 and an increase in its total amount to € 185 million. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor- relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard Blickman, President & CEO

Hetwig van Kerkhof, SVP Finance

Leon Verweijen, VP Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator

Tel. (+31) 26 319 4500

investor.relations@besi.com

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
03:42aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under S..
PU
01/18BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
01/13European stocks end flat as weak defensives outweigh tech, auto gains
RE
01/07BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
2021BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under S..
PU
2021BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
2021BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under S..
PU
2021BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Oracle, Pfizer, Tesla, Amgen, Royal Dutch Shell...
2021BE Semiconductor cuts Q4 revenue guidance due to Malaysia floods
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 743 M 842 M 842 M
Net income 2021 274 M 310 M 310 M
Net cash 2021 334 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 6 603 M 7 482 M 7 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,44x
EV / Sales 2022 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 615
Free-Float -
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 85,04 €
Average target price 95,63 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.13.36%7 482
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-3.18%148 382
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-9.34%25 469
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-8.41%20 360
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-6.50%11 610
DISCO CORPORATION0.14%11 087