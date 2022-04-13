Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/13 04:12:18 am EDT
67.26 EUR   +0.27%
03:45aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
04/12BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
03/31European fundraising suffers worst quarter since dotcom crash due to Ukraine war
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

04/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Transactions

Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, April 12, 2022 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi")

(Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date

Total repurchased shares

Weighted average price

(in euro)

Total repurchased value

(in euro)

04-Apr-22

3,119

76.30

237,971.28

05-Apr-22

3,064

77.65

237,927.57

06-Apr-22

3,309

71.92

237,974.35

07-Apr-22

3,362

70.79

237,983.54

08-Apr-22

3,456

68.80

237,774.18

11-Apr-22

3,628

65.58

237,918.07

12-Apr-22

3,602

66.07

237,979.82

The share repurchases are part of a share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On July 27, 2021, the Company announced the extension of this program until October 30, 2022 and an increase in its total amount to € 185 million. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard Blickman, President & CEO Hetwig van Kerkhof, SVP Finance Leon Verweijen, VP Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator Tel. (+31) 26 319 4500 investor.relations@besi.com

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
