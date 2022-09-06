Log in
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
03:19 2022-09-06 am EDT
47.20 EUR   +0.98%
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

09/06/2022 | 03:10am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions

Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, September 5, 2022 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date

Total repurchased

Weighted average price

Total repurchased value

shares

(in euro)

(in euro)

30-Aug-22

14,180

49.36

699,947.49

31-Aug-22

14,337

48.81

699,829.11

01-Sep-22

15,146

46.21

699,970.88

02-Sep-22

14,957

46.80

699,956.19

05-Sep-22

15,028

46.58

699,983.20

The share repurchases are part of a € 300 million share repurchase program announced on July 21, 2022. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard Blickman, President & CEO

Hetwig van Kerkhof, SVP Finance

Leon Verweijen, VP Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator

Tel. (+31) 26 319 4500

investor.relations@besi.com

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
