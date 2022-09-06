BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

PRESS RELEASE

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions

Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, September 5, 2022 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date Total repurchased Weighted average price Total repurchased value shares (in euro) (in euro) 30-Aug-22 14,180 49.36 699,947.49 31-Aug-22 14,337 48.81 699,829.11 01-Sep-22 15,146 46.21 699,970.88 02-Sep-22 14,957 46.80 699,956.19 05-Sep-22 15,028 46.58 699,983.20

The share repurchases are part of a € 300 million share repurchase program announced on July 21, 2022. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

