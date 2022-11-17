Advanced search
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:27 2022-11-17 am EST
60.98 EUR   +0.23%
03:09aBe Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
11/16Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
11/15Be Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

11/17/2022 | 03:09am EST
PRESS RELEASE

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions

Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, November 16, 2022 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date

Total repurchased

Weighted average price

Total repurchased value

shares

(in euro)

(in euro)

09-Nov-22

21,193

56.62

1,199,960.38

10-Nov-22

11,477

56.07

643,568.18

11-Nov-22

0

0.00

0.00

14-Nov-22

19,139

62.70

1,199,948.31

15-Nov-22

18,928

63.39

1,199,938.67

16-Nov-22

19,349

62.02

1,199,970.80

The share repurchases are part of a € 300 million share repurchase program announced on July 21, 2022. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard Blickman, President & CEO

Leon Verweijen, SVP Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator

Tel. (+31) 26 319 4500

investor.relations@besi.com

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
