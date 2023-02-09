Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:06:11 2023-02-09 am EST
69.12 EUR   +1.20%
03:56aBe Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
02/08Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
01/31Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date08 feb 2023 - 20:25
Statutory nameBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
TitleBE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Date last update: 09 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 719 M 771 M 771 M
Net income 2022 242 M 259 M 259 M
Net cash 2022 326 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 5 443 M 5 840 M 5 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
EV / Sales 2023 8,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 68,30 €
Average target price 68,36 €
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.20.76%5 840
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.23.76%101 608
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.16.39%34 340
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.8.73%19 430
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.38.77%17 319
DISCO CORPORATION7.02%11 103