  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  News
  Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:23:33 2023-03-16 am EDT
72.74 EUR   -0.41%
05:03aBe Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
03/15Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
03/15Be Semiconductor Industries N : Convocation AGM, April 26, 2023 - in English
PU
BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

03/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date15 mar 2023 - 20:31
Statutory nameBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
TitleBE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Date last update: 16 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 624 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2023 182 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2023 123 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,7x
Yield 2023 3,24%
Capitalization 5 733 M 6 041 M 6 041 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,99x
EV / Sales 2024 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 73,04 €
Average target price 77,50 €
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.29.14%6 041
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.21.67%101 702
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.20.15%35 893
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.20.73%21 394
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.31.59%16 654
DISCO CORPORATION12.32%11 382