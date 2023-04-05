Advanced search
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:06:53 2023-04-05 am EDT
77.36 EUR   -2.10%
04:41aBe Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
04/04Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
03/24Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

04/05/2023 | 04:41am EDT
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date04 apr 2023 - 20:54
Statutory nameBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
TitleBE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Date last update: 05 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 08:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 628 M 689 M 689 M
Net income 2023 188 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2023 153 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,3x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 6 202 M 6 797 M 6 797 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
EV / Sales 2024 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 79,02 €
Average target price 80,83 €
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.39.71%6 797
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.25.61%101 516
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.28.67%37 795
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.25.76%21 770
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.56.99%19 998
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA69.17%14 853
