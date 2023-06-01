Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:27 2023-06-01 am EDT
104.60 EUR   +1.50%
02:07pBe Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
12:18pBe Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
05/24Be Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

06/01/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date01 jun 2023 - 18:05
Statutory nameBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
TitleBE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Date last update: 01 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 18:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 612 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2023 182 M 196 M 196 M
Net cash 2023 179 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,1x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 8 088 M 8 620 M 8 684 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 682
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 103,05 €
Average target price 94,08 €
Spread / Average Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Richard Norbruis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.82.20%8 620
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.40.24%111 938
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.8.24%32 185
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.34.69%22 599
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.72.03%21 322
DISCO CORPORATION61.72%15 774
