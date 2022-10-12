BE Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 11 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 09092395
Place of residence Duiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Contract for difference
Number of shares219.870,00
Number of voting rights262.769,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.314.956,00
Number of voting rights2.314.956,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares4.850.280,00
Number of voting rights5.212.406,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding9,10 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,98 %
Indirectly potential3,12 %
Stemrecht
Total holding9,60 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real6,42 %
Indirectly potential3,18 %
Date last update: 12 October 2022
Sales 2022
738 M
717 M
717 M
Net income 2022
245 M
238 M
238 M
Net cash 2022
307 M
299 M
299 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,3x
Yield 2022
7,25%
Capitalization
3 419 M
3 317 M
3 324 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,22x
EV / Sales 2023
4,26x
Nbr of Employees
1 645
Free-Float
97,6%
