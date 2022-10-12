Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
42.42 EUR    0.00%
03:12pBe Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
10/11Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
10/10European shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction11 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
  • Place of residenceDuiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Contract for difference Number of shares219.870,00 Number of voting rights262.769,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.314.956,00 Number of voting rights2.314.956,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares4.850.280,00 Number of voting rights5.212.406,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding9,10 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,98 % Indirectly potential3,12 %
Stemrecht Total holding9,60 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,42 % Indirectly potential3,18 %

Date last update: 12 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
03:12pBe Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
10/11Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
10/10European shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions
RE
10/07Europe shares drop as strong U.S. jobs data fans rate hike fears
RE
09/28Apple worsens selloff in beleaguered growth stocks
RE
09/21BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/20BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/15Be Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Un..
PU
09/13Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Proposed Supervisory Board Nomination
PU
09/13BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Changes in managemen..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 738 M 717 M 717 M
Net income 2022 245 M 238 M 238 M
Net cash 2022 307 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 7,25%
Capitalization 3 419 M 3 317 M 3 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 645
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 42,42 €
Average target price 71,44 €
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.-43.46%3 324
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-49.68%65 642
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-23.01%27 018
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-33.15%16 627
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-39.34%11 161
DISCO CORPORATION-11.38%7 717