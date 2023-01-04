Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
59.50 EUR   +1.33%
03:08pBe Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
01/03Be Semiconductor Industries N : Société Générale S.A. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
2022Be Semiconductor Industries N : Invesco Limited - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
BE Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

01/04/2023 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction03 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
Place of residenceDuiven
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.283.435,00 Number of voting rights2.283.435,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares171.003,00 Number of voting rights208.319,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.899.383,00 Number of voting rights5.281.306,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding9,06 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,04 % Indirectly potential3,02 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding9,58 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,51 % Indirectly potential3,07 %

Date last update: 04 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 20:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 720 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2022 242 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2022 330 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 4 742 M 5 029 M 5 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
EV / Sales 2023 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 58,72 €
Average target price 68,60 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.3.82%4 936
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.0.00%81 654
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-4.06%28 180
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.22%17 611
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.1.85%12 338
DISCO CORPORATION0.00%10 419