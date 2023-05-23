Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:53 2023-05-23 am EDT
95.28 EUR   +0.23%
Be Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
05/18Investment plans in Japan drive chip industry
DP
Be Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

05/23/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction22 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
Place of residenceDuiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.855.773,00 Number of voting rights2.855.773,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.820.784,00 Number of voting rights5.185.596,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares43.150,00 Number of voting rights68.045,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding9,51 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,94 % Indirectly potential3,57 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding9,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,39 % Indirectly potential3,60 %

Date last update: 23 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 616 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2023 182 M 196 M 196 M
Net cash 2023 181 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,6x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 478 M 8 057 M 8 057 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
EV / Sales 2024 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 682
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 95,28 €
Average target price 88,92 €
Spread / Average Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Richard Norbruis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.68.07%8 058
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.30.37%106 950
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.6.51%31 672
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.29.37%22 381
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.55.78%19 590
DISCO CORPORATION51.15%14 870
