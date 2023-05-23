BE Semiconductor Industries N : BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BlackRock Inc. - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 22 may 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 09092395
Place of residence Duiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.855.773,00
Number of voting rights2.855.773,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares4.820.784,00
Number of voting rights5.185.596,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares43.150,00
Number of voting rights68.045,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding9,51 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,94 %
Indirectly potential3,57 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding9,99 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real6,39 %
Indirectly potential3,60 %
Date last update: 23 May 2023
Disclaimer
BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:31:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Sales 2023
616 M
663 M
663 M
Net income 2023
182 M
196 M
196 M
Net cash 2023
181 M
195 M
195 M
P/E ratio 2023
41,6x
Yield 2023
2,48%
Capitalization
7 478 M
8 057 M
8 057 M
EV / Sales 2023
11,9x
EV / Sales 2024
8,54x
Nbr of Employees
1 682
Free-Float
95,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
95,28 €
Average target price
88,92 €
Spread / Average Target
-6,68%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.