    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
BE Semiconductor Industries N : Hybrid Bonding Presentation March 2022

03/14/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
Besi Hybrid Bonding Presentation

March 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

March 14, 2022

Agenda

Overview

Richard Blickman, CEO

Hybrid Bonding Opportunity

Ruurd Boomsma, CTO

  • Q&A

March 14, 2022

Summary

  • Semiconductor assembly has moved from individual chip component circuitry to integration on chip level via hybrid bonding. Gating item for semiconductor development
  • Hybrid bonding adoption has become most critical element to increasing circuitry speed and further reducing cost
  • Has potential to become leading technology for <7nm nodes
  • Will coexist with TCB/advanced flip chip and drive growth of high end assembly equipment market
  • All leading semiconductor producers evaluating technology
  • Market has potential to significantly exceed initial expectations
  • Besi has a leading position with competitive advantage

March 14, 2022

Besi's Hybrid Die Bonding Progress

Status Today

  • Initial proof-of-concept orders received in Spring 2021
  • Additional orders received in both Q2 and Q3-21 for delivery in H1-22
  • Shipments Commenced in Q4-21
  • Cluster tools available in Q2-22 to help support volume production
  • Multiple customer engagements

Capacity/Support Expanded

  • Expanded R&D teams in Europe and Singapore
  • Added clean room production facilities in Malaysia and Austria (2021)
  • Building capacity to produce 12-15 systems per month
  • Engineers and software developers hired for US and Taiwan support

March 14, 2022

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 18:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
