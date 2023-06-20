Advanced search
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:05 2023-06-20 am EDT
101.30 EUR   +1.87%
03:24pBe Semiconductor Industries N : Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
01:00pBe Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
06/16Be Semiconductor Industries N : Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BE Semiconductor Industries N : Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

06/20/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
Place of residenceDuiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares30.800,00 Number of voting rights30.800,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.447.696,00 Number of voting rights2.447.696,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,05 % Directly real3,02 % Directly potential0,04 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,05 % Directly real3,02 % Directly potential0,04 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 20 June 2023

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Be Semiconductor Industries N : Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
Be Semiconductor Industries N : Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.(ENXTAM:BESI) added..
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.(ENXTAM:BESI) added..
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.(ENXTAM:BESI) added..
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.(ENXTAM:BESI) added..
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.(ENXTAM:BESI) added..
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Threshold crossings
Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
Analyst Recommendations on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 612 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2023 184 M 201 M 201 M
Net cash 2023 174 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,5x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 7 951 M 8 671 M 8 671 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
EV / Sales 2024 9,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 682
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 99,44 €
Average target price 102,92 €
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Richard Norbruis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.75.81%8 528
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.42.67%116 666
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.15.94%34 464
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.38.02%23 344
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.68.34%21 391
DISCO CORPORATION79.48%17 244
