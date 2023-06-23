Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Norges Bank - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction22 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
Place of residenceDuiven
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.426.832,00
|Number of voting rights2.426.832,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares900,00
|Number of voting rights900,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,99 %
|Directly real2,99 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,99 %
|Directly real2,99 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 23 June 2023
