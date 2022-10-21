BE Semiconductor Industries N : Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
Issuing institution BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 09092395
Place of residence Duiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.863.499,00
Number of voting rights2.863.499,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding3,53 %
Directly real3,53 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding3,53 %
Directly real3,53 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 21 October 2022
Share information
Sales 2022
716 M
704 M
704 M
Net income 2022
250 M
246 M
246 M
Net cash 2022
298 M
293 M
293 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,2x
Yield 2022
5,61%
Capitalization
3 898 M
3 823 M
3 832 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,03x
EV / Sales 2023
5,12x
Nbr of Employees
1 694
Free-Float
97,6%
