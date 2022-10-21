Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-10-21 am EDT
48.91 EUR   -0.20%
Be Semiconductor Industries N : Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven
PU
A support level that should be taken advantage of
MS
Global markets live: ABB, Tesla, IBM, DOW, American Airlines...
MS
BE Semiconductor Industries N : Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

10/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Back Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction20 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyWhale Rock Capital Management LLC
  • Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
  • Place of residenceDuiven
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.863.499,00 Number of voting rights2.863.499,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,53 % Directly real3,53 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,53 % Directly real3,53 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 21 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 716 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2022 250 M 246 M 246 M
Net cash 2022 298 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 3 898 M 3 823 M 3 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,01 €
Average target price 69,22 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.-34.67%3 840
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-50.90%67 672
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-17.99%28 779
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.32%19 417
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-34.76%12 137
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-24.19%8 543