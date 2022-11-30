Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
60.60 EUR   -0.07%
11/25Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
11/17Be Semiconductor Industries N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
11/16Be Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
BE Semiconductor Industries N : Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

11/30/2022 | 03:24pm EST
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Duiven

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyWhale Rock Capital Management LLC
  • Issuing institutionBE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce09092395
  • Place of residenceDuiven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.376.427,00 Number of voting rights2.376.427,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,93 % Directly real2,93 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,93 % Directly real2,93 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Share information
BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 720 M 742 M 742 M
Net income 2022 241 M 249 M 249 M
Net cash 2022 329 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 4 829 M 4 980 M 4 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
EV / Sales 2023 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 60,64 €
Average target price 67,80 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Leon Verweijen Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.-19.17%4 997
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-34.25%88 827
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-3.23%34 269
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.77%16 611
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-34.10%12 908
DISCO CORPORATION15.51%10 591