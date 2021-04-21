Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces 2021 First Quarter Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Date

04/21/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Duiven, the Netherlands, April 21, 2021 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ('the Company' or 'Besi'), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7.00 a.m. CET (1.00 a.m. EST).

Besi will host a conference call and audio webcast (log on via www.besi.com) to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 4.00 p.m. CET (10.00 a.m. EST). The teleconference dial-in number is (+31) 20 531 5851. The audio webcast will remain available on www.besi.com.

To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 656 M 789 M 789 M
Net income 2021 235 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2021 219 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 5 127 M 6 172 M 6 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 523
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,50 €
Last Close Price 71,96 €
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.45.14%6 172
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.49.00%118 002
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.37.98%14 512
DISCO CORPORATION7.63%12 464
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-13.22%11 981
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-24.42%9 802
