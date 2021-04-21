BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces 2021 First Quarter Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Date

Duiven, the Netherlands, April 21, 2021 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ('the Company' or 'Besi'), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7.00 a.m. CET (1.00 a.m. EST).
Besi will host a conference call and audio webcast (log on via www.besi.com) to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 4.00 p.m. CET (10.00 a.m. EST). The teleconference dial-in number is (+31) 20 531 5851. The audio webcast will remain available on www.besi.com.
