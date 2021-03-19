BE Semiconductor Industries N : Power of Attorney (in English)

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned:

…………………………………… ... acting in its capacity of holder of .. ……………… shares in BE Semiconductor Industries N.V., having its official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, hereinafter to be referred to as: the "Company",

hereby grants power of attorney, with the right of substitution, to Dirk-Jan Smit, civil law notary at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam or any deputy or associated civil law notary selected by him, to attend, vote and exercise any and all shareholders rights at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held virtually on April 30, 2021, including the authority to vote, on behalf of the undersigned, on the various items of the agenda (the 'Agenda'), as sufficiently known to the undersigned and as available (with annexes) on the Company's website at www.besi.com and at the

Company's offices (Ratio 6, 6921 RW Duiven, the Netherlands) and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, the Netherlands), in the manner as set out below:

No. Agenda item For Against Abstain 1. Opening N/A N/A N/A 2. Consideration of Annual Report 2020 N/A N/A N/A 3. Positive advisory vote on the Remuneration Report 2020 4. Adoption of annual accounts 2020 5.a. Reservation and dividend policy N/A N/A N/A 5.b. Declaration of dividend 6.a. Discharge of member of the Board of Management 6.b. Discharge of Supervisory Board members 7. Amendments to the Remuneration Policy 2020-2023 8.a. Appointment of Ms Laura Oliphant as Supervisory Board member 8.b. Appointment of Ms Elke Eckstein as Supervisory Board member 9 Authorization to issue shares and to exclude or restrict pre-emptive rights 10. Authorization to acquire shares 11. Cancellation of shares 12. Amendments to the Company's articles of association 13. Any other business N/A N/A N/A 14. Closing N/A N/A N/A

and to vote on any resolution coming up for voting to maintain the integrity of the Agenda.

Signed in ………………………… on ………………………… 2021

by:

…………………………………

title:

…………………………………