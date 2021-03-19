Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BE Semiconductor Industries N : Power of Attorney (in English)

03/19/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned:

…………………………………… ... acting in its capacity of holder of .. ……………… shares in BE Semiconductor Industries N.V., having its official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, hereinafter to be referred to as: the "Company",

hereby grants power of attorney, with the right of substitution, to Dirk-Jan Smit, civil law notary at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam or any deputy or associated civil law notary selected by him, to attend, vote and exercise any and all shareholders rights at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held virtually on April 30, 2021, including the authority to vote, on behalf of the undersigned, on the various items of the agenda (the 'Agenda'), as sufficiently known to the undersigned and as available (with annexes) on the Company's website at www.besi.com and at the

Company's offices (Ratio 6, 6921 RW Duiven, the Netherlands) and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, the Netherlands), in the manner as set out below:

No.

Agenda item

For

Against

Abstain

1.

Opening

N/A

N/A

N/A

2.

Consideration of Annual Report 2020

N/A

N/A

N/A

3.

Positive advisory vote on the Remuneration Report 2020

4.

Adoption of annual accounts 2020

5.a.

Reservation and dividend policy

N/A

N/A

N/A

5.b.

Declaration of dividend

6.a.

Discharge of member of the Board of Management

6.b.

Discharge of Supervisory Board members

7.

Amendments to the Remuneration Policy 2020-2023

8.a.

Appointment of Ms Laura Oliphant as Supervisory Board member

8.b.

Appointment of Ms Elke Eckstein as Supervisory Board member

9

Authorization to issue shares and to exclude or restrict pre-emptive rights

10.

Authorization to acquire shares

11.

Cancellation of shares

12.

Amendments to the Company's articles of association

13.

Any other business

N/A

N/A

N/A

14.

Closing

N/A

N/A

N/A

and to vote on any resolution coming up for voting to maintain the integrity of the Agenda.

Signed in ………………………… on ………………………… 2021

by:

…………………………………

title:

…………………………………

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
06:04aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Power of Attorney (in English)
PU
05:32aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda item 12 - Amendment to the Company's art..
PU
05:10aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda item 8b - Appointment of Ms Elke Eckstei..
PU
05:08aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda item 7 - Amendments to the Remuneration ..
PU
05:08aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda item 8a - Appointment of Ms Laura Olipha..
PU
05:02aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda item 4 - Consideration and adoption of t..
PU
04:57aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda item 3 - Advisory vote on the Remunerati..
PU
04:56aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Agenda AGM April 30, 2021 (in English)
PU
04:52aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N  : Convocation AGM April 30, 2021 (in English)
PU
03/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Campbell Soup, Adidas, Pfizer.
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 615 M 734 M 734 M
Net income 2021 218 M 260 M 260 M
Net cash 2021 198 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 4 573 M 5 458 M 5 456 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 523
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,50 €
Last Close Price 64,18 €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Douglas John Dunn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.29.45%5 365
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.32.42%105 421
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.19.42%12 368
DISCO CORPORATION0.58%11 186
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.83%11 116
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-33.71%8 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ