Bank of America reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) with a target price raised from €158 to €189, following the announcement of a major multi-year partnership between AMD and OpenAI.



The OpenAI/AMD partnership could be worth $100bn or more over the next 4 to 6 years,' the broker points out, adding that BESI is likely to be one of the main beneficiaries in its coverage universe.



BofA estimates "roughly and tentatively" that a total of 35 to 75 HB (hybrid bonding) tools would be needed to meet OpenAI's demand. BESI thus remains its favorite among small and mid-cap semiconductor stocks.