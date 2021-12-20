Malaysian manufacturers fear heavy losses from floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's manufacturers
association said on Monday that floods which cut off roads and
led to mass evacuations https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/more-than-21000-people-displaced-by-floods-malaysia-state-media-2021-12-19
over the weekend have likely resulted in heavy losses for firms
in the affected areas.
Soh Thian Lai, president of the Federation of Malaysian
Manufacturers, said damage to property, other assets and
products, as well as production disruption impacted industries
in Shah Alam and Klang districts.
The districts located within the Selangor state were among
the worst-hit by floods. Nationwide, tens of thousands were
evacuated by emergency services and civilian volunteers.
Many workers have not been able to get to work or return
home, Soh said.
"The losses could be in the millions of ringgit but
companies are probably only in the midst of assessing the exact
damages after the floods subsided," he told Reuters.
Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor
lowered its fourth-quarter revenue outlook on Monday
due to flooding affecting its main production facility in Shah
Alam.
Malaysia's semiconductor assembly industry is an important
part of the global high-tech supply chain and makes up a tenth
of global trade in the sector.
Blocked roads had also severely affected warehouse and
logistics operations and shipment delays can be expected, Soh
said.
Shipping was brought to a standstill over the weekend but
floodwaters have started to recede and recovery work is
underway, Shipping Association Malaysia chairman Ooi Lean Hin
said.
Authorities at Port Klang, the country's main port, said it
had not sustained damage by the floods but some of its staff had
not returned to work.
Some deliveries at a retail furniture store in Kuala Lumpur
were delayed by several days due to flooding at one of the
chain's warehouses in Klang.
"Any deliveries due on Monday or Tuesday had to be pushed
back to the end of the week," a salesperson there told Reuters,
declining to be identified.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff;
Editing by John Geddie)