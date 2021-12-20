Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

(BESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysian manufacturers fear heavy losses from floods

12/20/2021 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's manufacturers association said on Monday that floods which cut off roads and led to mass evacuations https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/more-than-21000-people-displaced-by-floods-malaysia-state-media-2021-12-19 over the weekend have likely resulted in heavy losses for firms in the affected areas.

Soh Thian Lai, president of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, said damage to property, other assets and products, as well as production disruption impacted industries in Shah Alam and Klang districts.

The districts located within the Selangor state were among the worst-hit by floods. Nationwide, tens of thousands were evacuated by emergency services and civilian volunteers.

Many workers have not been able to get to work or return home, Soh said.

"The losses could be in the millions of ringgit but companies are probably only in the midst of assessing the exact damages after the floods subsided," he told Reuters.

Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor lowered its fourth-quarter revenue outlook on Monday due to flooding affecting its main production facility in Shah Alam.

Malaysia's semiconductor assembly industry is an important part of the global high-tech supply chain and makes up a tenth of global trade in the sector.

Blocked roads had also severely affected warehouse and logistics operations and shipment delays can be expected, Soh said.

Shipping was brought to a standstill over the weekend but floodwaters have started to recede and recovery work is underway, Shipping Association Malaysia chairman Ooi Lean Hin said.

Authorities at Port Klang, the country's main port, said it had not sustained damage by the floods but some of its staff had not returned to work.

Some deliveries at a retail furniture store in Kuala Lumpur were delayed by several days due to flooding at one of the chain's warehouses in Klang.

"Any deliveries due on Monday or Tuesday had to be pushed back to the end of the week," a salesperson there told Reuters, declining to be identified. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by John Geddie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. -3.66% 70.9 Real-time Quote.48.61%
LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 0.065 End-of-day quote.-43.48%
All news about BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
04:35aMalaysian manufacturers fear heavy losses from floods
RE
03:40aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Temporary Disru..
PU
01:10aBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Temporary Disruption at Shah Alam, Malaysia Prod..
PU
12/16European shares rally as ECB promises support
RE
12/10BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
12/07BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/06BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/03BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Hybrid Bonding Presentation.pdf
PU
12/03BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/02BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 751 M 845 M 845 M
Net income 2021 285 M 321 M 321 M
Net cash 2021 322 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 5 721 M 6 450 M 6 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 615
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 73,68 €
Average target price 82,14 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Claudia Vissers Senior VP-Finance & Executive Secretary
Hetwig van Kerkhof Senior Vice President-Finance
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.48.61%6 450
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.69.35%129 856
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.91.16%28 485
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.100.89%19 906
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-12.37%13 348
DISCO CORPORATION-4.89%10 500