Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Be Shaping The Future S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEST   IT0001479523

BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.

(BEST)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
3.180 EUR   +1.92%
02:24aBE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Change of financial calendar
PU
02:04aBE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Publication of TIP PR 20062022
PU
05/23BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Be Shaping Future S p A : | Change of financial calendar

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTORS INFORMATION

Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

20th June, 2022 // Milan

Be Shaping The Future modifies its Financial Calendar 2022

Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. ("Be" or "The Company"), a company listed on the the Euronext STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, announces that the Board of Directors, on June 18, 2022, resolved to bring forward the Board meeting for the approval of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2022 to Tuesday, 13 September 2022 (from the previous Friday, 29 July 2022).

The updated corporate calendar is set out in full below:

EVENT

DATE

AGENDA

Board of Directors'

March 15, 2022 Tuesday

Approval of the draft Financial Statements for the year

meeting

ended December 31, 2021

Shareholders'

April 21, 2022 Thursday - first call

Approval of the Financial Statements for the year ended

April 22, 2022 Friday - second call

meeting

December 31, 2021

Board of Directors'

May 10, 2022 Tuesday

Approval of the interim Management Report as at March

meeting

31, 2022

Board of Directors'

September 13, 2022 Tuesday

Approval of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at June

meeting

30, 2022

Board of Directors'

November 8, 2022 Tuesday

Approval of the interim Management Report as at

meeting

September 30, 2022

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,700 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Spain, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Albania and Ukraine, in 2021 the Group revenues stood at Euro 235.3 million.

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2021)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BEST.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln):

235.3

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BEST.MI

EBITDA (Eur mln):

37.1

London

EBIT (Eur mln):

20.6

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBT (Eur mln):

18.8

Frankfurt

No. of ordinary shares (mln):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln):

11.6

Madrid

Total no. of shares (mln):

134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln):

-10.0

Wien

Market cap. (Eur mln):

406.2

Varsaw

Floating (%):

51.5

Bucharest

Floating (Eur mln):

209.1

Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

1

Disclaimer

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
02:24aBE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Change of financial calendar
PU
02:04aBE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Publication of TIP PR 20062022
PU
05/23BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Minutes Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/12Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/10BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Q1 2022 Results
PU
04/27BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Quantum Leap acquisition
PU
04/27Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. acquired 60% stake in Quantum Leap S.R.L. for €0.4 mi..
CI
04/26BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Synthetic Report on voting results SHM's
PU
04/21BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Payment of 2021 dividend
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2022 15,3 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net cash 2022 4,40 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 406 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 763
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,18 €
Average target price 3,45 €
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Achermann Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Carlo Achermann Chairman
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesca Moretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucrezia A. Reichlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.14.80%425
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-29.25%25 552
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-12.78%8 154
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.39%7 314
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-40.29%6 914
OTSUKA CORPORATION-29.24%5 449