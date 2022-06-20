Be Shaping Future S p A : | Change of financial calendar
06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
INVESTORS INFORMATION
Shaping the future
INVESTORS INFORMATION
20th June, 2022 // Milan
Be Shaping The Future modifies its Financial Calendar 2022
Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. ("Be" or "The Company"), a company listed on the the Euronext STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, announces that the Board of Directors, on June 18, 2022, resolved to bring forward the Board meeting for the approval of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2022 to Tuesday, 13 September 2022 (from the previous Friday, 29 July 2022).
The updated corporate calendar is set out in full below:
EVENT
DATE
AGENDA
Board of Directors'
March 15, 2022 Tuesday
Approval of the draft Financial Statements for the year
meeting
ended December 31, 2021
Shareholders'
April 21, 2022 Thursday - first call
Approval of the Financial Statements for the year ended
April 22, 2022 Friday - second call
meeting
December 31, 2021
Board of Directors'
May 10, 2022 Tuesday
Approval of the interim Management Report as at March
meeting
31, 2022
Board of Directors'
September 13, 2022 Tuesday
Approval of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at June
meeting
30, 2022
Board of Directors'
November 8, 2022 Tuesday
Approval of the interim Management Report as at
meeting
September 30, 2022
This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.
About Be
Be Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,700 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Spain, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Albania and Ukraine, in 2021 the Group revenues stood at Euro 235.3 million.
Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.