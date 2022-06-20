Be Shaping Future S p A : | Change of financial calendar

Shaping the future

Be Shaping The Future modifies its Financial Calendar 2022

Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. ("Be" or "The Company"), a company listed on the the Euronext STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, announces that the Board of Directors, on June 18, 2022, resolved to bring forward the Board meeting for the approval of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2022 to Tuesday, 13 September 2022 (from the previous Friday, 29 July 2022).

EVENT DATE AGENDA Board of Directors' March 15, 2022 Tuesday Approval of the draft Financial Statements for the year meeting ended December 31, 2021 Shareholders' April 21, 2022 Thursday - first call Approval of the Financial Statements for the year ended April 22, 2022 Friday - second call meeting December 31, 2021 Board of Directors' May 10, 2022 Tuesday Approval of the interim Management Report as at March meeting 31, 2022 Board of Directors' September 13, 2022 Tuesday Approval of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at June meeting 30, 2022 Board of Directors' November 8, 2022 Tuesday Approval of the interim Management Report as at meeting September 30, 2022

About Be

Be Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,700 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Spain, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Albania and Ukraine, in 2021 the Group revenues stood at Euro 235.3 million.

STOCK DATA GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2021) HEADQUARTER MAIN OFFICES Reuters code: BEST.MI Total Revenues (Eur mln): 235.3 Rome Milan Bloomberg code: BEST.MI EBITDA (Eur mln): 37.1 London EBIT (Eur mln): 20.6 Munich SHAREHOLDERS DATA EBT (Eur mln): 18.8 Frankfurt No. of ordinary shares (mln): 134.9 Net Profit (Eur mln): 11.6 Madrid Total no. of shares (mln): 134.9 Net Financial Position (Eur mln): -10.0 Wien Market cap. (Eur mln): 406.2 Varsaw Floating (%): 51.5 Bucharest Floating (Eur mln): 209.1 Kyiv Main Shareholder: T.I.P. Zurich

