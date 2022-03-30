Be Shaping Future S p A : | Filing of Annual Financial Report and documents

INVESTORS INFORMATION

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. (Be or the Company) hereby announces that the following documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held by telecommunications means, convened for 21 April 2022, at 10:00 a.m. on first call and, if necessary, on second call on 22

April 2022, at the same time and in the same manner, are available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it in the Investors - Governance System - Shareholders' Meetings section and at the authorised storage mechanism NIS/Storage at www.emarketstorage.com:

• Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2021;

• Non-Financial Statement as of 31 December 2021 pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016;

• Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure as of 31 December 2021;

• Annual Report on Remuneration as of 31 December 2021.

About Be

Be Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth.

With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2021 the Group revenues stood at Euro 235,3 million.

