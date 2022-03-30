Log in
03/30 11:35:39 am EDT
3.285 EUR   +0.15%
BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Filing of Annual Financial Report and documents
PU
BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : | Filing documentation SHM
PU
BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : Approves 2021 Results
PU
Be Shaping Future S p A : | Filing of Annual Financial Report and documents

03/30/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
INVESTORS INFORMATION

Shaping the Future

INVESTORS INFORMATION 30 March 2022 // Milan

Be: filing of Annual Financial Report and documents for the Shareholders' Meeting of April 21-22, 2022

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. (Be or the Company) hereby announces that the following documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held by telecommunications means, convened for 21 April 2022, at 10:00 a.m. on first call and, if necessary, on second call on 22

April 2022, at the same time and in the same manner, are available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it in the Investors - Governance System - Shareholders' Meetings section and at the authorised storage mechanism NIS/Storage at www.emarketstorage.com:

  • Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2021;

  • Non-Financial Statement as of 31 December 2021 pursuant to

    Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016;

  • Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure as

    of 31 December 2021;

  • Annual Report on Remuneration as of 31 December 2021.

This press release is available on the Company's websitewww.be-tse.itand on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com .

About Be

Be Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth.

With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2021 the Group revenues stood at Euro 235,3 million.

STOCK DATA Reuters code: Bloomberg code:

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2020)

BEST.MI BEST.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln): EBITDA (Eur mln):

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBIT (Eur mln): EBT (Eur mln):

178.8 28.4 14.6 13.3

HEADQUARTER Rome

MAIN OFFICES Milan

No. of ordinary shares (mln): 134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln): 7.9

Total no. of shares (mln): 134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (3.288)

Market cap. (Eur mln): 419.6

Floating (%): 51.5

Floating (Eur mln): 216.0

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

London Munich Frankfurt Madrid Wien Varsaw Bucharest Kyiv Zurich

Disclaimer

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
