Be Shaping Future S p A : anticipates the acquisition of 100% of FIMAS

The remaining stake in FIMAS was until now held by the original founding partner of the company, from which Be acquired 60% in 2017 and a further 30% in the second quarter of 2021.

The agreement brings forward by around two years the last step relating to the 10% stake, originally planned for the end of the 2023 financial year, and underlines the Group's desire to give strong impetus to the rationalisation and consolidation of its presence in Germany, where Be has four subsidiaries with a total turnover of around €50 M and a workforce of around 350 resources at the end of 2021.

The consideration paid for the share transfer amounts to €0.5 6M, compared to an average EBIT achieved by the company in the 2020 and 2021 financial years (forecast) of €1.4 M. The price of the previous 30% acquired in May 2021 had been €1.157M (including dividends) against an average EBIT for the years 2017 to 2020 of €0.964M.

As a result of this acquisition, the Group plans to merge FIMAS Consulting with Be Shaping The Future GmbH, a company operating in Munich and already 100% owned by Be Group. The transaction, which is planned for the first quarter of 2022, will create a player with a workforce of around 240 resources, whose aim is to exceed €40M in turnover in 2022.

Be Group, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2020 the Group revenues stood at Euro 178.8 million.

