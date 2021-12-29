Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Be Shaping The Future S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEST   IT0001479523

BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.

(BEST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Be Shaping Future S p A : anticipates the acquisition of 100% of FIMAS

12/29/2021 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

29th December 2021 // Milan

Be brings forward the buyout of 100% of FIMAS Consulting GmbH. The aim is to focus the organization on a further growth phase in Germany in 2022.

Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. ("Be" or the Company - BEST.MI), a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and one of the leading Italian players in professional services for the financial sector, has completed the acquisition of the remaining 10% of the share capital of FIMAS Consulting GmbH, a Frankfurt-basedcompany specialising in business and IT consulting services for financial institutions, mainly in the Stock Exchange and Capital Market sectors.

Central Europe and Germany in particular are central to the development of our plan to build a European leader in Management Consulting for the Financial Services industry - says Stefano Achermann, CEO of Be

-. This transaction is an important step because it opens the way to the construction, in the coming months, of a larger hub ready for further organic and external growth."

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2020)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BEST.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln):

178.8

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BEST.MI

EBITDA (Euro mln):

28.4

London

EBIT (Euro mln):

14.6

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBT (Euro mln):

13.3

Frankfurt

No. of ordinary shares (mln):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln):

7.9

Madrid

Total no. of shares (mln):

134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln):

(3.29)

Wien

Market cap. (Eur mln):

356.4

Varsaw

Floating (%):

51.5

Bucharest

Floating (Eur mln):

183.5

Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

INVESTORS INFORMATION

The remaining stake in FIMAS was until now held by the original founding partner of the company, from which Be acquired 60% in 2017 and a further 30% in the second quarter of 2021.

The agreement brings forward by around two years the last step relating to the 10% stake, originally planned for the end of the 2023 financial year, and underlines the Group's desire to give strong impetus to the rationalisation and consolidation of its presence in Germany, where Be has four subsidiaries with a total turnover of around €50 M and a workforce of around 350 resources at the end of 2021.

The consideration paid for the share transfer amounts to €0.5 6M, compared to an average EBIT achieved by the company in the 2020 and 2021 financial years (forecast) of €1.4 M. The price of the previous 30% acquired in May 2021 had been €1.157M (including dividends) against an average EBIT for the years 2017 to 2020 of €0.964M.

As a result of this acquisition, the Group plans to merge FIMAS Consulting with Be Shaping The Future GmbH, a company operating in Munich and already 100% owned by Be Group. The transaction, which is planned for the first quarter of 2022, will create a player with a workforce of around 240 resources, whose aim is to exceed €40M in turnover in 2022.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Group, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2020 the Group revenues stood at Euro 178.8 million.

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

Disclaimer

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 08:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
03:07aBE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : anticipates the acquisition of 100% of FIMAS
PU
12/14BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : approves the calendar of corporate events for 2022
PU
11/10Italy's Be Closes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Crispy Bacon
MT
11/10Crispy Bacon acquisition
PU
11/10Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. acquired 51% stake in Crispy Bacon S.r.l for ?2.3 million.
CI
11/09Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
09/10BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : Compliance exemption public offer obligation
PU
08/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Berkshire Hathaway, eBay, General Electric, HSBC, Novavax...
08/03BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : finalizes the purchase of Soranus AG
PU
08/03BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A : The Future To Acquire Majority Stake In Swiss Management Consult..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 229 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2021 25,0 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 356 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 577
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,79 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Achermann Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Carlo Achermann Chairman
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesca Moretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucrezia A. Reichlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.91.10%403
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.9.87%36 758
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-9.52%10 515
OTSUKA CORPORATION3.12%9 288
REPLY S.P.A.88.88%7 604
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.14.96%6 678