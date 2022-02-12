Log in
Be Shaping Future S p A : convenes BoD to perform due diligence

02/12/2022 | 05:32am EST
Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

12 February 2022 // Milan

Be convenes a Board of Directors meeting to evaluate Engineering's request to perform a due diligence on the Company and its subsidiaries

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Be or the Company) announces that the Board of Directors, through the Lead Independent Director Mr. Claudio Roberto Calabi, has received a notice from Engineering - Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A., a leading company in the sector of technological innovation, software production, automation and information technology ecosystems, controlled by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance (Engineering), whereby Engineering (i) refers to a possible transaction disclosed to the market on February 11, 2022 through a press release issued by Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (the TIP Press Release) which contemplates, inter alia, the sale and purchase of Company shares representing approximately 43,209% of Be capital; and (ii) requests the Company's consent to perform, in the context of the proposed Transaction, a due diligence on Be and its subsidiaries. Further details on the Transaction are contained in the TIP Press Release.

Upon request of the Lead Independent Director, Mr. Carlo Achermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, is convening a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors for next Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in order to make any necessary assessment about the request received from Engineering and to pass any related resolution, which will be promptly communicated to the market.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.itand on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com

About Be

Be Group, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2020 the Group revenues stood at Euro 178.8 million.

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

Disclaimer

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
