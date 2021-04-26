Be Shaping Future S p A : Synthetic Report on votes SHM april 22nd 2021

Shaping the future
26th April 2021 // Milan
Be: Synthetic Report on voting results on agenda items of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 22, 2021
Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. informs that the Synthetic Report on voting results on agenda items of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2021 is available on the website at https://www.be-tse.it(section Investors/Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2021).
This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.
About Be
Be Group, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2020 the Group revenues stood at Euro 178.8 million.
STOCK DATA
GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2020)
HEADQUARTER
MAIN OFFICES
Reuters code:
BEST.MI
Total Revenues (Eur mln):
178.8
Rome
Milan
Bloomberg code:
BEST.MI
EBITDA (Eur mln):
28.4
London
EBIT (Eur mln):
14.6
Munich
SHAREHOLDERS DATA
EBT (Eur mln):
13.3
Frankfurt
No. of ordinary shares (mln):
134.9
Net Profit (Eur mln):
7.9
Madrid
Total no. of shares (mln):
134.9
Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (3.288)
Wien
Market cap. (Eur mln):
193.7
Varsaw
Floating (%):
45.7
Bucharest
Floating (Eur mln):
90.6
Kyiv
Main Shareholder:
T.I.P.
Zurich
Be S.p.A.
Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it
be-tse.it
