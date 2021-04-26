Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 04/26 03:43:59 am
1.562 EUR   +0.77%
04:06aBE SHAPING FUTURE S P A  : Synthetic Report on votes SHM april 22nd 2021
PU
04/22BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A  : Payment of 2020 dividend
PU
04/22BE SHAPING FUTURE S P A  : SHM'resolutions
PU
Be Shaping Future S p A : Synthetic Report on votes SHM april 22nd 2021

04/26/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

26th April 2021 // Milan

Be: Synthetic Report on voting results on agenda items of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 22, 2021

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. informs that the Synthetic Report on voting results on agenda items of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2021 is available on the website at https://www.be-tse.it(section Investors/Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2021).

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Group, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2020 the Group revenues stood at Euro 178.8 million.

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2020)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BEST.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln):

178.8

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BEST.MI

EBITDA (Eur mln):

28.4

London

EBIT (Eur mln):

14.6

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBT (Eur mln):

13.3

Frankfurt

No. of ordinary shares (mln):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln):

7.9

Madrid

Total no. of shares (mln):

134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (3.288)

Wien

Market cap. (Eur mln):

193.7

Varsaw

Floating (%):

45.7

Bucharest

Floating (Eur mln):

90.6

Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

Disclaimer

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
