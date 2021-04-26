Be Shaping Future S p A : Synthetic Report on votes SHM april 22nd 2021

Shaping the future

Be: Synthetic Report on voting results on agenda items of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 22, 2021

Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. informs that the Synthetic Report on voting results on agenda items of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2021 is available on the website at https://www.be-tse.it(section Investors/Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2021).

About Be

Be Group, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Digital Engagement services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial, insurance and industrial clients to create value and boost business growth. With over 1,400 employees and operations in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2020 the Group revenues stood at Euro 178.8 million.

STOCK DATA GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2020) HEADQUARTER MAIN OFFICES Reuters code: BEST.MI Total Revenues (Eur mln): 178.8 Rome Milan Bloomberg code: BEST.MI EBITDA (Eur mln): 28.4 London EBIT (Eur mln): 14.6 Munich SHAREHOLDERS DATA EBT (Eur mln): 13.3 Frankfurt No. of ordinary shares (mln): 134.9 Net Profit (Eur mln): 7.9 Madrid Total no. of shares (mln): 134.9 Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (3.288) Wien Market cap. (Eur mln): 193.7 Varsaw Floating (%): 45.7 Bucharest Floating (Eur mln): 90.6 Kyiv Main Shareholder: T.I.P. Zurich

