Be Shaping the Future leaves Piazza Affari after takeover bid by Overlord

(Alliance News) - Be Shaping the Future Spa announced Wednesday that Borsa Italiana Spa has ordered the delisting of the company's financial instruments after Overlord Bidco Spa's takeover bid.

Overlord took over the company's non-holding shares and made EUR20.0 million available for the purchase of the shares, fulfilling the obligations of the offer.

