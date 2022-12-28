Advanced search
    BEST   IT0001479523

BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.

(BEST)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  01:54 2022-12-23 am EST
3.450 EUR    0.00%
09:18aBe Shaping the Future leaves Piazza Affari after takeover bid by Overlord
AN
04:04aBe Shaping The Future Delists from Euronext Milan as Merger Wraps Up
MT
12/22Be Shaping The Future S.p.A.(BIT:BEST) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Be Shaping the Future leaves Piazza Affari after takeover bid by Overlord

12/28/2022 | 09:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Be Shaping the Future Spa announced Wednesday that Borsa Italiana Spa has ordered the delisting of the company's financial instruments after Overlord Bidco Spa's takeover bid.

Overlord took over the company's non-holding shares and made EUR20.0 million available for the purchase of the shares, fulfilling the obligations of the offer.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 9,77 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net cash 2022 0,15 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,3x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 441 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 828
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Be Shaping The Future S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefano Achermann Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Claudio Berretti Chairman
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesca Moretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Maria Tarantola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A.24.55%469
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-23.25%27 455
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-36.86%13 039
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-16.93%7 904
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-47.45%6 217
OTSUKA CORPORATION-23.41%5 976