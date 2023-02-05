Australia's Beach Energy in deal with Webuild to complete Waitsia Stage 2 gas project

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Beach Energy Ltd
on Monday said it reached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA
to complete the delivery of the A$768 million ($528.92
million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, a joint venture with a
unit owned by Japan's Mitsui & Co.
The company revised upwards its total capital expenditure
estimate to A$400 million ($275.48 million)– A$450 million net
to Beach, and targets first gas from the Waitsia Gas plant by
the 2023-end.
($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)