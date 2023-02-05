Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Beach Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPT   AU000000BPT9

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:36 2023-02-03 am EST
1.485 AUD   +2.06%
04:45pBeach Raises Waitsia Capex Forecast, Finds New Contractor
DJ
04:40pAustralia's Beach Energy in deal with Webuild to complete Waitsia Stage 2 gas project
RE
01/30Transcript : Beach Energy Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Beach Energy in deal with Webuild to complete Waitsia Stage 2 gas project

02/05/2023 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Beach Energy Ltd on Monday said it reached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA to complete the delivery of the A$768 million ($528.92 million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, a joint venture with a unit owned by Japan's Mitsui & Co.

The company revised upwards its total capital expenditure estimate to A$400 million ($275.48 million)– A$450 million net to Beach, and targets first gas from the Waitsia Gas plant by the 2023-end. ($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 2.06% 1.485 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.37% 3854 Delayed Quote.0.03%
WEBUILD S.P.A. -0.29% 1.696 Delayed Quote.23.35%
All news about BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
04:45pBeach Raises Waitsia Capex Forecast, Finds New Contractor
DJ
04:40pAustralia's Beach Energy in deal with Webuild to complete Waitsia Stage 2 gas project
RE
01/30Transcript : Beach Energy Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
2022Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) cancelled the acquisition of Wa..
CI
2022Beach Energy Pulls Plug on Warrego Energy Takeover Bid
MT
2022Beach Energy to Ensure Continuous Development of Waitsia Stage 2 Project
MT
2022Australian shares extend falls on cenbank policy woes; GDP in focus
RE
2022Mitsui E&P Australia: Waitsia Gas Project Will Proceed After Contra..
DJ
2022Australian contractor Clough's collapse leaves more than $8 bln in projects in limbo
RE
2022Australian gas, power projects hit by collapse of contractor Clough
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 674 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net income 2023 424 M 295 M 295 M
Net cash 2023 13,7 M 9,51 M 9,51 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,96x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 3 385 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beach Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,49 AUD
Average target price 2,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Barbaro Group Manager-Planning & Reporting
Glenn Stuart Davis Non-Executive Director
Ian Grant Chief Operating Officer
Philip James Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED-6.90%2 357
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.84%327 655
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.68%132 311
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-3.68%73 200
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 268
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.38%64 302