Australia's Beach Energy reaches deal with Webuild on Waitsia gas project

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Beach Energy Ltd
on Monday said it reached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA
to complete delivery of the A$768 million ($528.92
million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, subject to approval from
the project's contractor Clough Limited, which was placed into
administration in December.
The company revised upwards its total capital
expenditure (capex) estimate to A$400 million ($275.48 million)–
A$450 million from an earlier A$350 –400 million, lower than
what analysts were expecting.
The progress on the gas project - a joint venture with a
unit owned by Japan's Mitsui & Co - comes after the
Italian construction firm took control of Clough last week.
In a note last week, Macquarie estimated an increase of
around A$200 million in capex for the project and said the
market was underestimating the capex increase.
"Webuild's acquisition of Clough and its personnel,
systems and processes will enable project execution to continue
uninterrupted," Beach said.
More than $8 billion worth of gas, power, rail and
mining projects in Australia, Mongolia and Papua New Guinea were
at risk of delays following the
collapse
of engineering firm in early December.
The Waitsia Stage 2 project was due to start producing gas
for export through the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas
plant in late 2023.
The parties now target first gas from the Waitsia Gas
plant by 2023-end. Analysts had expected around a six-month
delay to first production from an earlier anticipated start-up
by second half of 2023.
($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars)
