  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Beach Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPT   AU000000BPT9

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-16 am EDT
1.590 AUD   -3.34%
02:40aAustralian shares rise on cenbank's cautious stance, BHP bumper results
RE
08/15Australian Shares Track Wall Street Gains Amid Signs of Peaking Inflation
MT
08/15Australian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian shares rise on cenbank's cautious stance, BHP bumper results

08/16/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, as upbeat earnings and record dividend from global miner BHP Group buoyed the mining sub-index, while Reserve Bank of Australia's cautious rate hike stance also boosted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,105.40, its highest closing level since June 8. The benchmark gained 0.5% on Monday.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) August policy meeting showed the central bank still sees a need for more rises in interest rates to prevent high inflation becoming baked into the expectations, but is "not on a pre-set path" and aims to keep the economy on an even keel.

"The minutes suggest that the size and timing of future rate hikes will be guided by data and the central bank's assessment of the outlook for inflation and labour market," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer, Kalkine Group.

Australian equities will most probably be guided by corporate earnings and developments on the Wall Street going forward, but any positive rate hike surprise by the RBA in September may boost the benchmark index, he added.

On the domestic bourse, BHP Group Ltd soared 4.1% after reporting bumper annual profits and declaring a record dividend. BHP's earnings were boosted by strong commodity prices and higher sales from its Western Australia iron ore operations.

This pushed mining stocks up 1.7% to their highest closing level since June 28.

Heavyweight financial stocks also firmed 0.4%, while healthcare stocks rose 1%.

Domestic energy stocks slumped 1% after oil prices extended losses on global recession fears. Beach Energy fell 3.3% to the bottom of the sub-index a day after reported lower-than-expected annual profit.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,847.15.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to deliver its fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED -3.34% 1.59 Delayed Quote.30.56%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 4.09% 40.51 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
ENERGY S.P.A. 0.19% 2.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 93.86 Delayed Quote.25.61%
S&P/ASX 200 0.58% 7105.4 Real-time Quote.-5.54%
WTI 0.45% 88.531 Delayed Quote.21.92%
All news about BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 762 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net income 2022 546 M 385 M 385 M
Net cash 2022 121 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 3 750 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beach Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1,65 AUD
Average target price 2,01 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Barbaro Group Manager-Planning & Reporting
Glenn Stuart Davis Non-Executive Director
Ian Grant Chief Operating Officer
Colin David Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED30.56%2 639
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.61%130 804
EOG RESOURCES, INC.26.40%67 096
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.44%62 981
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION121.94%61 061
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 773