Australian shares rise on cenbank's cautious stance, BHP bumper results

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on
Tuesday, as upbeat earnings and record dividend from global
miner BHP Group buoyed the mining sub-index, while Reserve Bank
of Australia's cautious rate hike stance also boosted sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,105.40, its
highest closing level since June 8. The benchmark gained 0.5% on
Monday.
Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) August
policy meeting showed the central bank still sees a need for
more rises in interest rates to prevent high inflation becoming
baked into the expectations, but is "not on a pre-set path" and
aims to keep the economy on an even keel.
"The minutes suggest that the size and timing of future rate
hikes will be guided by data and the central bank's assessment
of the outlook for inflation and labour market," said Kunal
Sawhney, chief executive officer, Kalkine Group.
Australian equities will most probably be guided by
corporate earnings and developments on the Wall Street going
forward, but any positive rate hike surprise by the RBA in
September may boost the benchmark index, he added.
On the domestic bourse, BHP Group Ltd soared 4.1%
after reporting bumper annual profits and declaring a record
dividend. BHP's earnings were boosted by strong commodity prices
and higher sales from its Western Australia iron ore operations.
This pushed mining stocks up 1.7% to their highest
closing level since June 28.
Heavyweight financial stocks also firmed 0.4%, while
healthcare stocks rose 1%.
Domestic energy stocks slumped 1% after oil prices
extended losses on global recession fears. Beach Energy
fell 3.3% to the bottom of the sub-index a day after reported
lower-than-expected annual profit.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose
0.5% to 11,847.15.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to deliver its
fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday.
