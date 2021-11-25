Beach Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG 11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form605 Form 605 only Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: Beach Energy Limited ACN/ARSN: 007 617 969 1. Details of substantial holder Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. use The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 19 November 2021 The previous notice was given to the company on: 17 November 2021 The previous notice was dated: 17 November 2021 The holder became aware on: 24 November 2021 2. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and Person's votes personal relevant interest Nature of change number of change relation to change affected changed securities affected 5. Signature See annexure A to this notice 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not applicable 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan For Dated 25 November 2021 Ryuichiro Sakuma Authorised signatory Page 1 For personal use only AnnexureA Annexure A This is annexure A of 16 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 25 November 2021 Ryuichiro Sakuma Authorised signatory Dated 25 November 2021 Person whose relevant Consideration given in relation Class and number of Person's votes Date of change interest changed Nature of change to change securities affected affected Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 4,282.74 3,399 Ordinary Shares 3,399 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 97,122.45 78,010 Ordinary Shares 78,010 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 10,729.72 8,432 Ordinary Shares 8,432 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 7,889.36 6,249 Ordinary Shares 6,249 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 119.23 95 Ordinary Shares 95 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 13.70 11 Ordinary Shares 11 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 4,906.04 3,917 Ordinary Shares 3,917 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 8,435.60 6,762 Ordinary Shares 6,762 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,142.00 1,700 Ordinary Shares 1,700 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,912.06 2,339 Ordinary Shares 2,339 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 5,532.12 4,356 Ordinary Shares 4,356 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 1,504.12 1,213 Ordinary Shares 1,213 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,059.62 1,651 Ordinary Shares 1,651 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,363.76 1,876 Ordinary Shares 1,876 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,270.68 1,795 Ordinary Shares 1,795 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 10,458.12 8,417 Ordinary Shares 8,417 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 62,727.88 50,587 Ordinary Shares 50,587 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Page 2 AnnexureA Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 28,779.16 23,209 Ordinary Shares 23,209 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by only 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 431.37 341 Ordinary Shares 341 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 6,010.46 4,818 Ordinary Shares 4,818 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,935.71 2,358 Ordinary Shares 2,358 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 5,256.36 4,239 Ordinary Shares 4,239 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by use 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 1,438.40 1,160 Ordinary Shares 1,160 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 13,238.84 10,655 Ordinary Shares 10,655 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 16,739.87 13,207 Ordinary Shares 13,207 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 679.31 537 Ordinary Shares 537 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley personal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 1,179.70 940 Ordinary Shares 940 Group, Inc. 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 4,092.56 3,261 Ordinary Shares 3,261 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by 4,321.42 3,478 Ordinary Shares 3,478 Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by 47,364.78 38,044 Ordinary Shares 38,044 Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by 662.64 528 Ordinary Shares 528 Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 6,127.23 4,892 Ordinary Shares 4,892 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley 15/11/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 2,729.16 2,166 Ordinary Shares 2,166 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 544.32 432 Ordinary Shares 432 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by For Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 6,868.58 5,419 Ordinary Shares 5,419 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 8,639.40 6,776 Ordinary Shares 6,776 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 29,523.88 23,525 Ordinary Shares 23,525 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,049.73 1,630 Ordinary Shares 1,630 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 11,496.33 9,106 Ordinary Shares 9,106 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 276,843.18 222,364 Ordinary Shares 222,364 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Page 3 AnnexureA Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 60,092.59 47,317 Ordinary Shares 47,317 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by only 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 11,868.76 9,401 Ordinary Shares 9,401 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 1,380.42 1,111 Ordinary Shares 1,111 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 677.88 538 Ordinary Shares 538 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 4,989.96 3,984 Ordinary Shares 3,984 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by use 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 34,307.50 27,501 Ordinary Shares 27,501 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 888.54 708 Ordinary Shares 708 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 80,243.40 62,936 Ordinary Shares 62,936 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 60,185.79 48,342 Ordinary Shares 48,342 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley personal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 673.85 538 Ordinary Shares 538 Group, Inc. 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 3,844.34 3,039 Ordinary Shares 3,039 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by 5,451.86 4,379 Ordinary Shares 4,379 Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by 4,950.78 3,937 Ordinary Shares 3,937 Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by 14,247.48 11,330 Ordinary Shares 11,330 Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 13,905.36 11,214 Ordinary Shares 11,214 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley 15/11/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 24,447.84 19,716 Ordinary Shares 19,716 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 2,865.21 2,306 Ordinary Shares 2,306 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by For Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15/11/2021 an entity controlled by 59,455.62 47,187 Ordinary Shares 47,187 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 32,986.80 26,180 Ordinary Shares 26,180 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 9,234.68 7,373 Ordinary Shares 7,373 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 5,140.66 4,088 Ordinary Shares 4,088 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 25,579.07 20,141 Ordinary Shares 20,141 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 5,926.87 4,751 Ordinary Shares 4,751 Group, Inc. Stanley Page 4 AnnexureA Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 39,007.91 31,082 Ordinary Shares 31,082 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an only 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 5,663.65 4,540 Ordinary Shares 4,540 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 5,163.07 4,114 Ordinary Shares 4,114 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 16,076.25 12,861 Ordinary Shares 12,861 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 10,236.20 8,060 Ordinary Shares 8,060 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an use 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 9,612.54 7,629 Ordinary Shares 7,629 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 13,201.35 10,519 Ordinary Shares 10,519 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 8,647.50 6,918 Ordinary Shares 6,918 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 34,339.79 27,417 Ordinary Shares 27,417 Group, Inc. Stanley personal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 137,857.17 108,978 Ordinary Shares 108,978 15/11/2021 Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan 18,846.25 15,077 Ordinary Shares 15,077 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 34,505.10 27,385 Ordinary Shares 27,385 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 10,026.25 8,021 Ordinary Shares 8,021 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 74,226.91 59,263 Ordinary Shares 59,263 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 67.50 54 Ordinary Shares 54 Group, Inc. Stanley 15/11/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan 2,506.06 1,985 Ordinary Shares 1,985 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 6,957.06 5,478 Ordinary Shares 5,478 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an For Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 2,599.79 2,084 Ordinary Shares 2,084 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 1,301.14 1,043 Ordinary Shares 1,043 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 1,071.77 854 Ordinary Shares 854 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 28,621.25 22,897 Ordinary Shares 22,897 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 3,750.00 3,000 Ordinary Shares 3,000 Group, Inc. Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 15/11/2021 entity controlled by Morgan 14,781.91 11,755 Ordinary Shares 11,755 Group, Inc. Stanley Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Beach Energy Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 11/25 BEACH ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG PU 11/16 BEACH ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG PU 11/15 Jade Gas Holdings Names CEO; Shares Down 3% MT 11/15 Beach Energy Taps Finance General Manager as Acting CFO MT 11/15 Beach Energy Limited Appoints Anne-Marie Barbaro as Acting CFO CI 11/09 Beach Energy Limited Approves Election of Margaret Hall as Director CI 11/09 2021 Annual General Meeting Addresses and Presentation PU 11/04 Australia shares end higher as tech, bank stocks gain RE 11/01 Beach Energy Limited Announces Resignation of Matt Kay as Managing Director CI 11/01 Beach Energy Limited Announces CEO Changes CI