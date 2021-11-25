Log in
    BPT   AU000000BPT9

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
1.28 AUD   +2.40%
11/25BEACH ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
11/16BEACH ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
11/15Jade Gas Holdings Names CEO; Shares Down 3%
MT
Beach Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG

11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST
Form605

Form 605

only

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

Beach Energy Limited

ACN/ARSN:

007 617 969

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

use

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

19 November 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on:

17 November 2021

The previous notice was dated:

17 November 2021

The holder became aware on:

24 November 2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities

of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are

as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and

Person's votes

personal

relevant interest

Nature of change

number of

change

relation to change

affected

changed

securities affected

5. Signature

See annexure A to

this notice

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

For

Dated 25 November 2021

Ryuichiro Sakuma

Authorised signatory

Page 1

For personal use only

AnnexureA

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 16 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 25 November 2021

Ryuichiro Sakuma

Authorised signatory

Dated 25 November 2021

Person whose relevant

Consideration

given in relation

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

interest changed

Nature of change

to change

securities affected

affected

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

4,282.74

3,399 Ordinary Shares

3,399

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

97,122.45

78,010 Ordinary Shares

78,010

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

10,729.72

8,432 Ordinary Shares

8,432

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

7,889.36

6,249 Ordinary Shares

6,249

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

119.23

95 Ordinary Shares

95

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

13.70

11 Ordinary Shares

11

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

4,906.04

3,917 Ordinary Shares

3,917

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

8,435.60

6,762 Ordinary Shares

6,762

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,142.00

1,700 Ordinary Shares

1,700

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,912.06

2,339 Ordinary Shares

2,339

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

5,532.12

4,356 Ordinary Shares

4,356

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

1,504.12

1,213 Ordinary Shares

1,213

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,059.62

1,651 Ordinary Shares

1,651

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,363.76

1,876 Ordinary Shares

1,876

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,270.68

1,795 Ordinary Shares

1,795

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

10,458.12

8,417 Ordinary Shares

8,417

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

62,727.88

50,587 Ordinary Shares

50,587

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Page 2

AnnexureA

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

28,779.16

23,209 Ordinary Shares

23,209

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

only

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

431.37

341 Ordinary Shares

341

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

6,010.46

4,818 Ordinary Shares

4,818

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,935.71

2,358 Ordinary Shares

2,358

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

5,256.36

4,239 Ordinary Shares

4,239

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

use

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

1,438.40

1,160 Ordinary Shares

1,160

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

13,238.84

10,655 Ordinary Shares

10,655

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

16,739.87

13,207 Ordinary Shares

13,207

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

679.31

537 Ordinary Shares

537

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

personal

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

1,179.70

940 Ordinary Shares

940

Group, Inc.

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

4,092.56

3,261 Ordinary Shares

3,261

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

4,321.42

3,478 Ordinary Shares

3,478

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

47,364.78

38,044 Ordinary Shares

38,044

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

662.64

528 Ordinary Shares

528

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

6,127.23

4,892 Ordinary Shares

4,892

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

15/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

2,729.16

2,166 Ordinary Shares

2,166

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

544.32

432 Ordinary Shares

432

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

For

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

6,868.58

5,419 Ordinary Shares

5,419

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

8,639.40

6,776 Ordinary Shares

6,776

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

29,523.88

23,525 Ordinary Shares

23,525

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,049.73

1,630 Ordinary Shares

1,630

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

11,496.33

9,106 Ordinary Shares

9,106

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

276,843.18

222,364 Ordinary Shares

222,364

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Page 3

AnnexureA

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

60,092.59

47,317

Ordinary Shares

47,317

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

only

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

11,868.76

9,401

Ordinary Shares

9,401

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

1,380.42

1,111

Ordinary Shares

1,111

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

677.88

538

Ordinary Shares

538

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

4,989.96

3,984

Ordinary Shares

3,984

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

use

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

34,307.50

27,501

Ordinary Shares

27,501

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

888.54

708

Ordinary Shares

708

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

80,243.40

62,936

Ordinary Shares

62,936

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

60,185.79

48,342

Ordinary Shares

48,342

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

personal

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

673.85

538

Ordinary Shares

538

Group, Inc.

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

3,844.34

3,039

Ordinary Shares

3,039

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

5,451.86

4,379

Ordinary Shares

4,379

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

4,950.78

3,937

Ordinary Shares

3,937

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

14,247.48

11,330

Ordinary Shares

11,330

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

13,905.36

11,214

Ordinary Shares

11,214

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

15/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

24,447.84

19,716

Ordinary Shares

19,716

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

2,865.21

2,306

Ordinary Shares

2,306

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

For

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15/11/2021

an entity controlled by

59,455.62

47,187

Ordinary Shares

47,187

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

32,986.80

26,180

Ordinary Shares

26,180

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

9,234.68

7,373

Ordinary Shares

7,373

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

5,140.66

4,088

Ordinary Shares

4,088

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

25,579.07

20,141

Ordinary Shares

20,141

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

5,926.87

4,751

Ordinary Shares

4,751

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Page 4

AnnexureA

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

39,007.91

31,082 Ordinary Shares

31,082

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

only

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

5,663.65

4,540 Ordinary Shares

4,540

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

5,163.07

4,114 Ordinary Shares

4,114

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

16,076.25

12,861 Ordinary Shares

12,861

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

10,236.20

8,060 Ordinary Shares

8,060

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

use

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

9,612.54

7,629 Ordinary Shares

7,629

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

13,201.35

10,519 Ordinary Shares

10,519

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

8,647.50

6,918 Ordinary Shares

6,918

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

34,339.79

27,417 Ordinary Shares

27,417

Group, Inc.

Stanley

personal

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

137,857.17

108,978 Ordinary Shares

108,978

15/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

18,846.25

15,077 Ordinary Shares

15,077

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

34,505.10

27,385 Ordinary Shares

27,385

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

10,026.25

8,021 Ordinary Shares

8,021

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

74,226.91

59,263 Ordinary Shares

59,263

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

67.50

54 Ordinary Shares

54

Group, Inc.

Stanley

15/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

entity controlled by Morgan

2,506.06

1,985 Ordinary Shares

1,985

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

6,957.06

5,478 Ordinary Shares

5,478

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

For

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

2,599.79

2,084 Ordinary Shares

2,084

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,301.14

1,043 Ordinary Shares

1,043

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,071.77

854 Ordinary Shares

854

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

28,621.25

22,897 Ordinary Shares

22,897

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

3,750.00

3,000 Ordinary Shares

3,000

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

15/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

14,781.91

11,755 Ordinary Shares

11,755

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 557 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
Net income 2022 418 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2022 243 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 2 916 M 2 099 M 2 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 65,2%
Managers and Directors
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Barbaro Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Grant Chief Operating Officer
Colin David Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED-29.09%2 056
CONOCOPHILLIPS84.50%97 312
EOG RESOURCES, INC.84.00%53 688
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED75.42%49 688
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY65.12%45 912
CNOOC LIMITED10.72%45 316