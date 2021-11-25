Beach Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
Corporations Act 2001
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
Beach Energy Limited
007 617 969
1. Details of substantial holder
Name:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
19 November 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on:
17 November 2021
The previous notice was dated:
17 November 2021
The holder became aware on:
24 November 2021
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities
of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are
as follows:
5. Signature
See annexure A to
this notice
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the
substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Nature of association
Not applicable
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Dated 25 November 2021
Ryuichiro Sakuma
Authorised signatory
This is annexure A of 16 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 25 November 2021
Ryuichiro Sakuma
Authorised signatory
Dated 25 November 2021
Person whose relevant
Consideration
given in relation
Class and number of
Person's votes
Date of change
interest changed
Nature of change
to change
securities affected
affected
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
4,282.74
3,399 Ordinary Shares
3,399
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
97,122.45
78,010 Ordinary Shares
78,010
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
10,729.72
8,432 Ordinary Shares
8,432
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
7,889.36
6,249 Ordinary Shares
6,249
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
119.23
95 Ordinary Shares
95
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
13.70
11 Ordinary Shares
11
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
4,906.04
3,917 Ordinary Shares
3,917
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
8,435.60
6,762 Ordinary Shares
6,762
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,142.00
1,700 Ordinary Shares
1,700
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,912.06
2,339 Ordinary Shares
2,339
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
5,532.12
4,356 Ordinary Shares
4,356
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
1,504.12
1,213 Ordinary Shares
1,213
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,059.62
1,651 Ordinary Shares
1,651
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,363.76
1,876 Ordinary Shares
1,876
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,270.68
1,795 Ordinary Shares
1,795
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
10,458.12
8,417 Ordinary Shares
8,417
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
62,727.88
50,587 Ordinary Shares
50,587
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
28,779.16
23,209 Ordinary Shares
23,209
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
431.37
341 Ordinary Shares
341
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
6,010.46
4,818 Ordinary Shares
4,818
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,935.71
2,358 Ordinary Shares
2,358
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
5,256.36
4,239 Ordinary Shares
4,239
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
1,438.40
1,160 Ordinary Shares
1,160
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
13,238.84
10,655 Ordinary Shares
10,655
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
16,739.87
13,207 Ordinary Shares
13,207
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
679.31
537 Ordinary Shares
537
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
1,179.70
940 Ordinary Shares
940
Group, Inc.
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
4,092.56
3,261 Ordinary Shares
3,261
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
4,321.42
3,478 Ordinary Shares
3,478
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
47,364.78
38,044 Ordinary Shares
38,044
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
662.64
528 Ordinary Shares
528
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
6,127.23
4,892 Ordinary Shares
4,892
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
15/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
2,729.16
2,166 Ordinary Shares
2,166
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
544.32
432 Ordinary Shares
432
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
6,868.58
5,419 Ordinary Shares
5,419
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
8,639.40
6,776 Ordinary Shares
6,776
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
29,523.88
23,525 Ordinary Shares
23,525
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,049.73
1,630 Ordinary Shares
1,630
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
11,496.33
9,106 Ordinary Shares
9,106
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
276,843.18
222,364 Ordinary Shares
222,364
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
60,092.59
47,317
Ordinary Shares
47,317
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
11,868.76
9,401
Ordinary Shares
9,401
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
1,380.42
1,111
Ordinary Shares
1,111
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
677.88
538
Ordinary Shares
538
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
4,989.96
3,984
Ordinary Shares
3,984
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
34,307.50
27,501
Ordinary Shares
27,501
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
888.54
708
Ordinary Shares
708
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
80,243.40
62,936
Ordinary Shares
62,936
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
60,185.79
48,342
Ordinary Shares
48,342
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
673.85
538
Ordinary Shares
538
Group, Inc.
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
3,844.34
3,039
Ordinary Shares
3,039
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
5,451.86
4,379
Ordinary Shares
4,379
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
4,950.78
3,937
Ordinary Shares
3,937
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
14,247.48
11,330
Ordinary Shares
11,330
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
13,905.36
11,214
Ordinary Shares
11,214
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
15/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
24,447.84
19,716
Ordinary Shares
19,716
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
2,865.21
2,306
Ordinary Shares
2,306
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15/11/2021
an entity controlled by
59,455.62
47,187
Ordinary Shares
47,187
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
32,986.80
26,180
Ordinary Shares
26,180
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
9,234.68
7,373
Ordinary Shares
7,373
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
5,140.66
4,088
Ordinary Shares
4,088
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
25,579.07
20,141
Ordinary Shares
20,141
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
5,926.87
4,751
Ordinary Shares
4,751
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
39,007.91
31,082 Ordinary Shares
31,082
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
5,663.65
4,540 Ordinary Shares
4,540
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
5,163.07
4,114 Ordinary Shares
4,114
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
16,076.25
12,861 Ordinary Shares
12,861
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
10,236.20
8,060 Ordinary Shares
8,060
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
9,612.54
7,629 Ordinary Shares
7,629
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
13,201.35
10,519 Ordinary Shares
10,519
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
8,647.50
6,918 Ordinary Shares
6,918
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
34,339.79
27,417 Ordinary Shares
27,417
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
137,857.17
108,978 Ordinary Shares
108,978
15/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
18,846.25
15,077 Ordinary Shares
15,077
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
34,505.10
27,385 Ordinary Shares
27,385
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
10,026.25
8,021 Ordinary Shares
8,021
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
74,226.91
59,263 Ordinary Shares
59,263
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
67.50
54 Ordinary Shares
54
Group, Inc.
Stanley
15/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
entity controlled by Morgan
2,506.06
1,985 Ordinary Shares
1,985
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
6,957.06
5,478 Ordinary Shares
5,478
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
2,599.79
2,084 Ordinary Shares
2,084
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,301.14
1,043 Ordinary Shares
1,043
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,071.77
854 Ordinary Shares
854
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
28,621.25
22,897 Ordinary Shares
22,897
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
3,750.00
3,000 Ordinary Shares
3,000
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
15/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
14,781.91
11,755 Ordinary Shares
11,755
Group, Inc.
Stanley
