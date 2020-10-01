Beach Energy : Confirmation of Annual General Meeting details

Beach Energy Limited (ABN 20 007 617 969) | Level 8, 80 Flinders Street Adelaide, South Australia 5000

ASX Announcement

Confirmation of Annual General Meeting details

Reference #033/20 Date 1 October 2020

Beach Energy Limited (ASX: BPT, Beach) advises the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 10:30 (ACDT) as a virtual meeting.

In line with temporary amendments to the Corporations Act to respond to the impact of COVID-19, there will be no physical meeting for shareholders to attend. The Board and management are disappointed that we will not be able to meet with shareholders in person this year, but after due consideration the need to prioritise the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and the community is paramount.

Beach's shareholders will be able to attend, vote and ask questions via technology in real time. In addition, Beach shareholders will still be able to submit questions in advance of the AGM.

Detailed instructions in relation to access, voting and submitting questions will be set out in the Notice of Meeting, to be released online on 19 October 2020 and mailed to shareholders the same day. The date for receipt of nominations for persons wishing to be considered for election as a director of Beach is 7 October 2020.

Additional information regarding the AGM is available at www.beachenergy.com.au/agm

This release has been authorised for release by Matt Kay, Managing Director and CEO of Beach Energy.

