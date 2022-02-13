Beach Energy : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

Compliance statements

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements, including statements of current intention, opinion and predictions regarding the Company's present and future operations, possible future events and future financial prospects. While these statements reflect expectations at the date of this report, they are, by their nature, not certain and are susceptible to change.

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. References to "Beach" may be references to Beach Energy Limited or its applicable subsidiaries.

Beach makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilling of such forward looking statements (whether expressed or implied), and except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update such forward-looking statements.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and impairment adjustments) and EBIT (earnings before

interest, tax, and impairment adjustments) are non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand

the financial performance of the operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by Beach's external auditors. The information has been extracted from the audited or reviewed financial statements.

References to planned activities in FY22 and beyond FY22 may be subject to finalisation of work programs, government approvals, joint venture approvals and board approvals.

Due to rounding, figures and ratios may not reconcile to totals throughout the presentation.

Assumptions FY22 guidance is uncertain and subject to change. FY22 guidance has been estimated on the basis of the following assumptions: 1. various other economic and corporate assumptions; 2. assumptions regarding drilling results; and 3. use

expected future development, appraisal and exploration projects being delivered in accordance with their current expected project schedules.

These future development, appraisal and exploration projects are subject to approvals such as government approvals, joint venture approvals and Board approvals. Beach expresses no view as to whether all required approvals will be obtained in accordance with current project schedules.

