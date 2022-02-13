Log in
Beach Energy : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

02/13/2022
1 4 F E B R U A R Y 2 0 2 2

onlyFY22

useHalf Year Results ersonal

Compliance statements

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements, including statements of current intention, opinion and predictions regarding the Company's present and future operations, possible future events and future financial prospects. While these statements reflect expectations at the date of this report, they are, by their nature, not certain and are susceptible to change.

onlyAll references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. References to "Beach" may be references to Beach Energy Limited or its applicable subsidiaries.

Beach makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilling of such forward looking statements (whether expressed or implied), and except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update such forward-looking statements.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and impairment adjustments) and EBIT (earnings before

i terest, tax, and impairment adjustments) are non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand

the fi ancial performance of the operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by Beach's external auditors. The information has been extracted from the audited or reviewed financial statements.

References to planned activities in FY22 and beyond FY22 may be subject to finalisation of work programs, government approvals, joint venture approvals and board approvals.

Due to rounding, figures and ratios may not reconcile to totals throughout the presentation.

A

umptions

FY22 guidance is uncertain and subject to change. FY22 guidance has been estimated on the basis of the following

ass

mptions: 1. various other economic and corporate assumptions; 2. assumptions regarding drilling results; and 3.

use

expected future development, appraisal and exploration projects being delivered in accordance with their current expected project schedules.

ersonalThese future development, appraisal and exploration projects are subject to approvals such as government approvals, joint venture approvals and Board approvals. Beach expresses no view as to whether all required approvals will be obtained in ccordance with current project schedules.

2

Reserves disclosure

Beach prepares its reserves and resources estimates in accordance with the 2018 update to the Petroleum Resources Management System sponsored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, World Petroleum Council, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPE-PRMS).

Beach most recently released full company reserves and resources information in its 2021 Annual Report. Beach confirms that it is not aware of any other new information or data that materially affects the information and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the 2021 Annual Report continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Conversion factors used to evaluate oil equivalent quantities are sales gas and ethane: 171,940 boe per PJ, LPG: 8.458 boe

per tonne, condensate: 0.935 boe per bbl and oil: 1 boe per bbl.

Authorisation

This release has been authorised for release by the Beach Energy Board.

FY22 I Half Year Results

First Half Highlights

Continued delivery against our strategy

only

Optimise

Maintain

core producing

financial strength

assets

H1 FY22 production

NPAT up 66% to $213m

11 MMboe

use

EBITDA up 26% to $513m

Geographe 4 and 5

$73m net cash position

connected to the Otway

G s Plant supporting

New $600 million revolving

production uplift

debt facility

Kupe Compression Project

nline and running at

77TJ/d capacity

1Waitsia Stage 2 site work completion % as at 31 December 2021 per joint venture operator (Mitsui) guidance

ersonal

Strengthen

complimentary

gas business

  • First of four Thylacine wells drilled in line with pre-drill expectations
  • HOA signed with bp for
    Beach's 3.75 MT of LNG from Waitsia Stage 2 from H2 2023
  • Waitsia Stage 2 construction commenced - site works 42%1 complete

Pursue

other compatible

growth opportunities

  • Perth Basin exploration planned for FY23
  • Otway Basin nearshore opportunities under consideration
  • Bass Basin (Yolla West, Yolla North, Trefoil) and Taranaki Basin (Kupe East) opportunities progressed

Sustain

by reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions

  • Moomba CCS project sanctioned with JV Participant and Operator Santos
  • Continued delivery of operated "25 by 25" strategy

3

FY22 I Half Year Results

First Half financial results

Strong cashflows and balance sheet

only

$513 million

26%1

EBITDA

use

65% EBITDA

13%1

revenue margin

ersonal

$673 million

68%2

Liquidity

1 % change calculated from H1 FY21 period comparative

2 % change calculated from FY21 Year end comparative

4

$786 million 11%1

Sales revenue

$605million 105%1

Cash inflow from operations

$73 million

net cash

$213 million 66%1

Reported NPAT

62% revenue

From fixed price gas and

associated liquids production

1.0 cps

interim dividend, fully

franked

FY22 I Half Year Results

HS&E performance

Safety performance (TRIFR1)

only

15.6

9.7

7.9

5.9

5.7

4.1

3.9

3.8

3.5

3.5

3.7

2.1

1.9

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

use

Saf ty

5+ million hours without a Lost Time Injury

7 Years without a recordable injury at Otway Gas Plant

Increase in first-half TRIFR from record low-levels in FY21 being addressed through safety campaigns

Environment

Significant reduction in spills, trending below target for the year

Performance reviews being undertaken in Cooper Basin to maintain trend

Process safety

One Tier 2 process safety event

Tier 3.4 minor Loss of Containment trend slightly above target for FY22

1Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) represented as a 12-month rolling average.

5

284% of total spill volume related to an unplanned release of synthetic based mud (SBM) from the Ocean Onyx.

3Based on API 754 Tier 1, 2 & 3 modified.

ersonal

Environmental performance

Crude/hydrocarbon spill volume (kl)

51.9

2

18.9

9.6

0.2

0.1

0.1

1.8

0.2

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Process safety events - loss of containment3

10

8

6

4

2

0

FY22 I Half Year Results

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
