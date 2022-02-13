Beach Energy : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

Compliance statements
Disclaimer
This report contains forward-looking statements, including statements of current intention, opinion and predictions regarding the Company's present and future operations, possible future events and future financial prospects. While these statements reflect expectations at the date of this report, they are, by their nature, not certain and are susceptible to change.
onlyAll references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. References to "Beach" may be references to Beach Energy Limited or its applicable subsidiaries.
Beach makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilling of such forward looking statements (whether expressed or implied), and except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update such forward-looking statements.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and impairment adjustments) and EBIT (earnings before
interest, tax, and impairment adjustments) are non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand
the financial performance of the operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by Beach's external auditors. The information has been extracted from the audited or reviewed financial statements.
References to planned activities in FY22 and beyond FY22 may be subject to finalisation of work programs, government approvals, joint venture approvals and board approvals.
Due to rounding, figures and ratios may not reconcile to totals throughout the presentation.
|
A
|
|
Assumptions
|
FY22 guidance is uncertain and subject to change. FY22 guidance has been estimated on the basis of the following
|
ass
|
assumptions: 1. various other economic and corporate assumptions; 2. assumptions regarding drilling results; and 3.
|
use
|
expected future development, appraisal and exploration projects being delivered in accordance with their current expected project schedules.
These future development, appraisal and exploration projects are subject to approvals such as government approvals, joint venture approvals and Board approvals. Beach expresses no view as to whether all required approvals will be obtained in accordance with current project schedules.
2
Reserves disclosure
Beach prepares its reserves and resources estimates in accordance with the 2018 update to the Petroleum Resources Management System sponsored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, World Petroleum Council, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPE-PRMS).
Beach most recently released full company reserves and resources information in its 2021 Annual Report. Beach confirms that it is not aware of any other new information or data that materially affects the information and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the 2021 Annual Report continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Conversion factors used to evaluate oil equivalent quantities are sales gas and ethane: 171,940 boe per PJ, LPG: 8.458 boe
per tonne, condensate: 0.935 boe per bbl and oil: 1 boe per bbl.
Authorisation
This release has been authorised for release by the Beach Energy Board.
FY22 I Half Year Results