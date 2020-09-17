Log in
Beach Energy Limited

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/16
BEACH ENERGY : South East Survey
09/02NEWPORT EXPLORATION : Receives aud$1,840,434/aud$1,288,304 quarterly royalty payment
08/28BEACH ENERGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Beach Energy : South East Survey

09/17/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Beach Energy Limited (ABN 20 007 617 969) | Level 8, 80 Flinders Street Adelaide, South Australia 5000

GPO Box 175, Adelaide, South Australia 5001 | beachenergy.com.au

Media release

Eight-week consultation period begins on South East environmental reports

Date

24 August 2020

Beach Energy has today released two key environmental reports for public consultation, outlining how it would safely manage possible future geophysical activities in its existing South East permits, including potential 3D seismic surveys.

The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and its accompanying Statement of Environmental Objectives (SEO) have been published on a new South East Survey website, with public consultation open for the next eight weeks.

Beach Energy Regional Manager Jon Conti said that public consultation and feedback was an important part of the regulatory process as the EIR and SEO set out a framework for how such activities may be conducted in the future.

"The EIR being released today provides information on geophysical activities, the potential environmental risks associated with these activities and how these risks can be managed; whilst the SEO sets out the environmental objectives that the activities are required to achieve," Mr Conti said.

"When we talk about environmental objectives, it's not just about the protection of flora and fauna, we're also talking about cultural heritage, water resources, land use and the social and economic environment.

"This is why public consultation and feedback is so important - we have a very important responsibility to ensure that the protection of the local environment is at the front and centre of our future activities."

A common geophysical activity used in the petroleum industry is the seismic survey. Seismic surveys work by sending sound waves (vibrations) into the ground. The sound waves bounce back (reflect) off subsurface features such as different rock types and are detected by receivers back at the surface.

Since the 1960's there have been 40 seismic surveys conducted within Beach's licensed area including a mix of 2D and 3D survey; the last of which was carried out in 2010.

"It's a bit like how X-rays are used to image the insides of your body. In a similar way, seismic surveys provide a detailed image of the geology beneath our feet, giving us clearer information about the location and size of gas reservoirs." Mr Conti said.

"One of the key benefits of this is that it reduces subsurface uncertainty which allows us to minimise the potential future surface footprint for well locations."

Beach Energy South East Regional Manager Jon Conti says that all South East residents are encouraged to read the documents and have their say.

Beach Energy Limited | Eight-week consultation period begins on South East environmental reports

"I encourage everyone to read the information on the South East Survey website and provide their feedback on the SEO and EIR using the online form," Mr Conti said.

"Managing risks associated with COVID-19 is particularly important, so much of our consultation this time around will be conducted online - however the Penola shopfront remains open to anyone who wants to drop in and ask questions."

To download the EIR and SEO and leave feedback, visit: www.beachenergy.com.au/southeastsurvey.

The consultation period closes on Sunday 18 October.

For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833

Media

Chris Burford, Corporate Affairs Manager

Community

Jon Conti, Regional Manager

Beach Energy Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:04:12 UTC
