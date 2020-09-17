Beach Energy : South East Survey

Beach Energy Limited (ABN 20 007 617 969) | Level 8, 80 Flinders Street Adelaide, South Australia 5000

Eight-week consultation period begins on South East environmental reports

Date 24 August 2020

Beach Energy has today released two key environmental reports for public consultation, outlining how it would safely manage possible future geophysical activities in its existing South East permits, including potential 3D seismic surveys.

The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and its accompanying Statement of Environmental Objectives (SEO) have been published on a new South East Survey website, with public consultation open for the next eight weeks.

Beach Energy Regional Manager Jon Conti said that public consultation and feedback was an important part of the regulatory process as the EIR and SEO set out a framework for how such activities may be conducted in the future.

"The EIR being released today provides information on geophysical activities, the potential environmental risks associated with these activities and how these risks can be managed; whilst the SEO sets out the environmental objectives that the activities are required to achieve," Mr Conti said.

"When we talk about environmental objectives, it's not just about the protection of flora and fauna, we're also talking about cultural heritage, water resources, land use and the social and economic environment.

"This is why public consultation and feedback is so important - we have a very important responsibility to ensure that the protection of the local environment is at the front and centre of our future activities."

A common geophysical activity used in the petroleum industry is the seismic survey. Seismic surveys work by sending sound waves (vibrations) into the ground. The sound waves bounce back (reflect) off subsurface features such as different rock types and are detected by receivers back at the surface.

Since the 1960's there have been 40 seismic surveys conducted within Beach's licensed area including a mix of 2D and 3D survey; the last of which was carried out in 2010.

"It's a bit like how X-rays are used to image the insides of your body. In a similar way, seismic surveys provide a detailed image of the geology beneath our feet, giving us clearer information about the location and size of gas reservoirs." Mr Conti said.

"One of the key benefits of this is that it reduces subsurface uncertainty which allows us to minimise the potential future surface footprint for well locations."

Beach Energy South East Regional Manager Jon Conti says that all South East residents are encouraged to read the documents and have their say.

