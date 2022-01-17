Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Beach Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPT   AU000000BPT9

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 12:10:28 am
1.455 AUD   +3.93%
12:45aEnergy stocks boost Australian shares, miners cap gains
RE
01/13BEACH ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BPT
PU
01/13BEACH ENERGY : First gas from Geographe wells
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy stocks boost Australian shares, miners cap gains

01/17/2022 | 12:45am EST
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by energy stocks after oil prices rallied, although the gains were capped by weak mining stocks as top metals consumer China logged its slowest pace of economic growth in one-and-a-half years.

The S&P/ASX 200 settled 0.32% higher at 7,417.30. It closed 1.1% lower on Friday.

Energy stocks were the top boost to the benchmark index, climbing 1.4%, as crude prices rose amid tight supply and worries of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum, Beach Energy, and Santos jumped between 1.3% and 4.3%.

Miners dropped 1.2% as China's gross domestic product data signalled cooling growth momentum and weak consumption in the property and retail sectors.

China is Australia's biggest trading partner.

Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates several times this year also weighed on metal prices, leading Fortescue Metals, Rio Tinto and BHP down between 0.6% to 2.8%.

Trading volumes were thin on account of a U.S. market holiday, with investors awaiting quarterly production reports from top miners and oil majors this week.

"The bigger question would be how the cost is running... it is hard to get staff and there are COVID-19 and weather restrictions, so miners might take a hit," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers rose 2.9%, despite warning of a lower first-half profit due to coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Somasundaram attributed the gain to the market's confidence in the quality of Wesfarmers' business model despite the prospect of lower earnings.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 gained 0.13% to finish at 12,806.90 (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 3.93% 1.455 Delayed Quote.11.11%
BHP GROUP -1.14% 46.15 Delayed Quote.12.48%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.81% 20.77 Delayed Quote.11.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 86.31 Delayed Quote.7.95%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.64% 5385 Delayed Quote.10.22%
S&P/ASX 200 0.32% 7417.3 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.00% 7.06 Delayed Quote.10.78%
WESFARMERS LIMITED 2.56% 55.38 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 1.69% 25.24 Delayed Quote.13.18%
WTI -0.24% 84.25 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 563 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
Net income 2022 423 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,51x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 3 190 M 2 305 M 2 300 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float -
Chart BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beach Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,40 AUD
Average target price 1,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Barbaro Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Grant Chief Operating Officer
Colin David Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED11.11%2 305
CONOCOPHILLIPS20.17%114 405
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.91%61 807
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.95%61 152
CNOOC LIMITED14.57%52 760
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY18.59%52 660