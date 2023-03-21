Beacon Energy : Admission Document 03/21/2023 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document, or the action you should take, you should consult a person authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities before taking any action. The whole text of this document should be read. Investment in the Company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. This document constitutes an admission document drawn up in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies, and has been issued in connection with an application for admission to trading on AIM of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Beacon Energy plc. This document does not constitute an offer or any part of any offer of transferable securities to the public within the meaning of section 102B of FSMA or otherwise. Accordingly, this document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of section 85 of FSMA and has not been drawn up in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation or approved or ﬁled with the FCA. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other ﬁnancial adviser. The Company, the Existing Directors and the Proposed Directors whose names appear on page 10 of this document, each accept responsibility for the information contained in this document including collective and individual responsibility for the Company's compliance with the AIM Rules. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Company and the Existing Directors and the Proposed Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. To the extent information has been sourced from a third party, this information has been accurately reproduced and, as far as the Company and the Directors are aware, no facts have been omitted which may render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. In connection with this document, no person is authorised to give any information or make any representation other than as contained in this document. Application will be made for the Enlarged Share Capital to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is emphasised that no application has been made or is being made for admission of the Enlarged Share Capital to the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA. The Ordinary Shares are not traded on any recognised investment exchange and no application has been or is intended to be made for the Enlarged Share Capital to be admitted to trading on any such market. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM on 11 April 2023. A prospective investor should be aware of the risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after careful consideration. AIM is a market designed primarily for emerging or smaller companies to which a higher investment risk tends to be attached than to larger or more established companies. AIM securities are not admitted to the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA. A prospective investor should be aware of the risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after careful consideration and, if appropriate, consultation with an independent ﬁnancial adviser. Each AIM company is required pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies to have a nominated adviser. The nominated adviser is required to make a declaration to the London Stock Exchange on Admission in the form set out in Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers. The London Stock Exchange has not itself examined or approved the contents of this document. The attention of prospective investors is particularly drawn to the section entitled "Risk Factors" set out in Part II of this document and all statements regarding the Company's business should be viewed in light of these risk factors. Beacon Energy plc (Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man under Company Number 010493V) Proposed Acquisition of Rhein Petroleum GmbH Proposed Fundraise of £6.04 million via the issue of 5,491,516,026 Fundraise Shares at 0.11 pence per share Admission of the Enlarged Share Capital to trading on AIM Approval of Waiver of Obligations under Rule 9 of the City Code and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Financial and Nominated Adviser Joint Broker Joint Broker Strand Hanson Limited Tennyson Securities Optiva Securities Limited IMPORTANT NOTICE General Investors should take independent advice and should carefully consider the section of this document headed "Risk Factors" before making any decision to purchase Ordinary Shares. Investment in the Ordinary Shares will involve signiﬁcant risks due to gearing and the inherent illiquidity of the underlying investments and should be viewed as a long-term investment. The Ordinary Shares may not be suitable for all recipients or be appropriate for their personal circumstances. You should carefully consider in the light of your ﬁnancial resources whether investing in the Company is suitable for you. An investment in the Ordinary Shares is only suitable for ﬁnancially sophisticated investors who are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufﬁcient resources to be able to bear any losses which may arise (which may be equal to the whole amount invested). The Fundraise Shares will, on issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends or other distributions deemed, made or paid after the issue of the Fundraise Shares. Strand Hanson Limited ("Strand Hanson") is a member of the London Stock Exchange and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA. Strand Hanson is acting as the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules in connection with the Placing and Admission and, as such, its responsibilities as the Company's nominated adviser under the AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange and are not owed to the Company or to any Director or to any other person or entity in respect of his reliance on any part of this document. Strand Hanson is acting for the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of Strand Hanson nor for providing advice in relation to the contents of this document or any matter referred to in it. No representation or warranty, express or implied is made by Strand Hanson for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this document or for the omission of any material information, for which it is not responsible. Tennyson Securities (the trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP) ("Tennyson Securities") is a member of the London Stock Exchange and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA. Tennyson Securities is acting as the Company's joint broker for the purposes of the AIM Rules in connection with the Placing and Admission. Tennyson Securities is acting for the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of Tennyson Securities nor for providing advice in relation to the contents of this document or any matter referred to in it. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Tennyson Securities by FSMA or the regulatory regime established under it. No representation or warranty, express or implied is made by Tennyson Securities for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this document or for the omission of any material information, for which it is not responsible. Optiva Securities Limited ("Optiva Securities") is a member of the London Stock Exchange and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA. Optiva Securities is acting as the Company's joint broker for the purposes of the AIM Rules in connection with the Placing and Admission. Optiva Securities is acting for the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of Optiva Securities nor for providing advice in relation to the contents of this document or any matter referred to in it. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Optiva Securities by FSMA or the regulatory regime established under it. No representation or warranty, express or implied is made by Optiva Securities for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this document or for the omission of any material information, for which it is not responsible. The whole of this document should be read. Your attention is drawn, in particular, to Part I: "Letter from the Non-Executive Chairman of Beacon Energy plc" and Part II: "Risk Factors" for a more complete discussion of the factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the industry in which it will operate. This document is being sent to all Shareholders for information purposes only to enable them to exercise their rights as Shareholders in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting. 2 Prospective investors should rely only on the information contained in this document. No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representations other than as contained in this document and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company, the Directors, Strand Hanson, Optiva Securities or Tennyson Securities. Without prejudice to the Company's obligations under the AIM Rules, neither the delivery of this document nor any subscription made under this document shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the business or affairs of the Company since the date of this document or that the information contained in this document is correct as of any time subsequent to the date of this document. None of the Strand Hanson, Optiva Securities or Tennyson Securities have authorised the contents of this document and, without limiting the statutory rights of any person to whom this document is issued, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Strand Hanson, Optiva Securities or Tennyson Securities as to the contents of this document and no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted by Strand Hanson, Optiva Securities or Tennyson Securities for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this document or for the omission of any material information from this document, for which the Company and the Directors are solely responsible. The contents of this document are not to be construed as legal, ﬁnancial or tax advice. Each prospective investor should consult a legal adviser, an independent ﬁnancial adviser duly authorised under FSMA or a tax adviser for legal, ﬁnancial or tax advice in relation to any investment in or holding of Ordinary Shares. Each prospective investor should consult with such advisers as needed to make its investment decision and to determine whether it is legally permitted to hold shares under applicable legal investment or similar laws or regulations. Prospective investors should be aware that they may be required to bear the ﬁnancial risks of this investment for an indeﬁnite period of time. Notice to prospective investors in the United Kingdom This document is being distributed in the United Kingdom where it is directed only at persons who are "qualiﬁed investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation and regulations made under that Act, and who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments, i.e., investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO"); or (ii) high net-worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies within the meaning of Article 49 of the FPO and at persons to whom it is otherwise lawful to distribute it without any obligation to issue a prospectus approved by competent regulators. The investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to such persons. It is not intended that this document be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other class of person and in any event, and under no circumstances, should persons of any other description rely on or act upon the contents of this document. Notice to overseas persons This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any such distribution could result in a violation of the laws of such jurisdictions. In particular, this document is not for distribution in or into the United States, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, Australia or Japan. The Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or under the securities legislation of, or with any securities regulatory authority of, any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under the applicable securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or under the securities laws of the Republic of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand or Japan or in any country, territory or possession where to do so may contravene local securities law or regulations. Accordingly, subject to certain exemptions, the Ordinary Shares may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, New Zealand Australia or Japan (each a "Restricted Jurisdiction") or to any national, resident or citizen of a Restricted Jurisdiction. This document does not constitute an offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase, any Ordinary Shares to any person in a Restricted Jurisdiction and is not for distribution in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction. The Ordinary Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or any other securities commission or regulatory authority of the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the 3 merits of the offering of the Placing Shares nor have they approved this document or conﬁrmed the accuracy or adequacy of the information contained in this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the US. Information to distributors Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in ﬁnancial instruments, as amended (MiFID II); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the Product Governance Requirements), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Fundraise Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Fundraise Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as deﬁned in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the Target Market Assessment). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Fundraise Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Fundraise Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Fundraise Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate ﬁnancial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufﬁcient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Fundraise Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Fundraise Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels. Copies Copies of this document will be available free of charge during normal business hours on any day from the ofﬁces of Tennyson Securities, 65 Petty France, London, SW1H 9EU. Rounding Certain data in this document, including ﬁnancial, statistical and operational information has been rounded. As a result of the rounding, the totals of data presented in this document may vary slightly from the actual arithmetical totals of such data. Percentages in tables have been rounded and, accordingly, may not add up to 100 per cent. Presentation of market, economic and industry data This document contains information regarding the Company's business and the industry in which it operates and competes, which the Company has obtained from various third party sources. Where information contained in this document originates from a third party source, it is identiﬁed where it appears in this document together with the name of its source. Such third party information has been accurately reproduced and, so far as the Company is aware and is able to ascertain from information published by the relevant third party, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. Data protection The information that a prospective investor provides in documents in relation to a purchase of Ordinary Shares or subsequently by whatever means which relates to the prospective investor (if it is an individual) or a third party individual ("personal data") will be held and processed by the Company (and any third party to whom it may delegate certain administrative functions in relation to the Company) in compliance with the relevant data protection legislation and regulatory requirements of the United Kingdom. Such information 4 will be held and processed by the Company (or any third party, functionary or agent appointed by the Company) for the following purposes: verifying the identity of the prospective investor to comply with statutory and regulatory requirements in relation to anti-money laundering procedures;

anti-money laundering procedures; contacting the prospective investor with information about products and services, or its afﬁliates, which may be of interest to the prospective investor;

carrying out the business of the Company and the administering of interests in the Company;

meeting the legal, regulatory, reporting and/or ﬁnancial obligations of the Company in England and Wales and elsewhere (as required); and

disclosing personal data to other functionaries of, or advisers to, the Company to operate and/ or administer the Company's business. Where appropriate it may be necessary for the Company (or any third party, functionary or agent appointed by the Company) to: disclose personal data to third party service providers, agents or functionaries appointed by the Company to provide services to prospective investors; and

transfer personal data outside of the UK to countries or territories which do not offer the same level of protection for the rights and freedoms of prospective investors as the United Kingdom. If the Company (or any third party, functionary or agent appointed by a member of the Company) discloses personal data to such a third party, agent or functionary and/or makes such a transfer of personal data it will use reasonable endeavours to ensure that any third party, agent or functionary to whom the relevant personal data are disclosed or transferred is contractually bound to provide an adequate level of protection in respect of such personal data. In providing such personal data, investors will be deemed to have agreed to the processing of such personal data in the manner described above. Prospective investors are responsible for informing any third-party individual to whom the personal data relates of the disclosure and use of such data in accordance with these provisions. No incorporation of website information Other than in respect of ﬁnancial information, the contents of the Company's website or any hyperlinks accessible from the Company's website do not form part of this document and prospective investors should not rely on them. Forward looking statements All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ﬁnancial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations or statements relating to expectations in relation to dividends or any statements preceded by, followed by or that include any of the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "estimates", "aims", "intends", "plans", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance, achievements of or dividends paid by, the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements, or dividend payments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, performance, achievements of or dividends paid are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this document, to reﬂect any change in the Company's expectations relating to those statements or any new information or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless required to do so by law or any appropriate regulatory authority. 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Beacon Energy plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:40:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about BEACON ENERGY PLC 03:41a Beacon Energy : Admission Document PU 03/03 Beacon Energy launches retail offer to fund Schwarzbach-2 AN 01/13 Beacon Energy half-year loss narrows, interim CEO to become permanent AN 01/13 Beacon Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 30, 2022 CI 01/03 TRADING UPDATES: MGC cuts costs; Ince gets Arden sale green light AN 2022 Beacon Energy in "transformational" acquisition of Rhein Petroleum AQ 2022 TRADING UPDATES: Dev Clever to cancel shares; Tintra raises funds AN 2022 Deutsche Rohstoff Sells 10% Stake In Rhein Petroleum to Beacon Energy MT 2022 Beacon Energy Makes Interim CEO Permanent MT 2022 Beacon Energy to Buy Rhein Petroleum in Reverse Takeover Deal MT