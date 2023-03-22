Beacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter

S T R A N D
H A N S O N
2 6 M O U N T R O W L O N D O N W 1 K 3 S Q T E L + 4 4 ( 0) 2 0 7 4 0 9 3 4 94
To: The Directors, Beacon Energy Plc
55 Athol Street, Douglas
Isle of Man, IM1 1LA
and
Optiva Securities Limited
118 Piccadilly
London W1J 7NW and
Tennyson Securities (a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP)
65 Petty France
London, SW1H 9EU
21 March 2023
Dear Sirs,
Beacon Energy Plc (the "Company") - application for re-admission to trading on AIM (the "Admission")
We hereby give our consent to the issue by the Company of its AIM admission document in relation to the Admission, to be dated 21 March 2023, with the inclusion of our name and the references to it in the form and context in which they appear. We attach a copy of the AIM admission document for the purpose of identification.
Our consent is required by Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies and is given for the purpose of complying with that provision and for no other purpose.
Yours faithfully
Rory Murphy
Head of Natural Resources