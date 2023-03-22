Beacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter

S T R A N D

H A N S O N

2 6 M O U N T R O W L O N D O N W 1 K 3 S Q T E L + 4 4 ( 0) 2 0 7 4 0 9 3 4 94

To: The Directors, Beacon Energy Plc

55 Athol Street, Douglas

Isle of Man, IM1 1LA

and

Optiva Securities Limited

118 Piccadilly

London W1J 7NW and

Tennyson Securities (a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP)

65 Petty France

London, SW1H 9EU

21 March 2023

Dear Sirs,

Beacon Energy Plc (the "Company") - application for re-admission to trading on AIM (the "Admission")

We hereby give our consent to the issue by the Company of its AIM admission document in relation to the Admission, to be dated 21 March 2023, with the inclusion of our name and the references to it in the form and context in which they appear. We attach a copy of the AIM admission document for the purpose of identification.

Our consent is required by Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies and is given for the purpose of complying with that provision and for no other purpose.

Yours faithfully

Rory Murphy

Head of Natural Resources