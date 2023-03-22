Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Beacon Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   IM00BKSCP798

BEACON ENERGY PLC

(BCE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:33:49 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.1750 GBX   +111.35%
04:31aBeacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter
PU
03/21Beacon Energy calls EGM to approve Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
03/21Beacon Energy : EGM Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter

03/22/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S T R A N D

H A N S O N

2 6 M O U N T R O W L O N D O N W 1 K 3 S Q T E L + 4 4 ( 0) 2 0 7 4 0 9 3 4 94

To: The Directors, Beacon Energy Plc

55 Athol Street, Douglas

Isle of Man, IM1 1LA

and

Optiva Securities Limited

118 Piccadilly

London W1J 7NW and

Tennyson Securities (a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP)

65 Petty France

London, SW1H 9EU

21 March 2023

Dear Sirs,

Beacon Energy Plc (the "Company") - application for re-admission to trading on AIM (the "Admission")

We hereby give our consent to the issue by the Company of its AIM admission document in relation to the Admission, to be dated 21 March 2023, with the inclusion of our name and the references to it in the form and context in which they appear. We attach a copy of the AIM admission document for the purpose of identification.

Our consent is required by Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies and is given for the purpose of complying with that provision and for no other purpose.

Yours faithfully

Rory Murphy

Head of Natural Resources

for and on behalf of Strand Hanson Limited

2

Disclaimer

Beacon Energy plc published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEACON ENERGY PLC
04:31aBeacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter
PU
03/21Beacon Energy calls EGM to approve Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
03/21Beacon Energy : EGM Notice
PU
03/21Beacon Energy : Admission Document
PU
03/03Beacon Energy launches retail offer to fund Schwarzbach-2
AN
01/13Beacon Energy half-year loss narrows, interim CEO to become permanent
AN
01/13Beacon Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 30, 2022
CI
01/03TRADING UPDATES: MGC cuts costs; Ince gets Arden sale green light
AN
2022Beacon Energy in "transformational" acquisition of Rhein Petroleum
AQ
2022TRADING UPDATES: Dev Clever to cancel shares; Tintra raises funds
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,10 M 3,26 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart BEACON ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beacon Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry Anthony Bottomley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Rollins Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen James Whyte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ross Michael Warner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ENERGY PLC-95.81%3
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.24%294 734
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.50%117 198
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%68 539
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-16.14%61 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.34%56 618