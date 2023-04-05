Beacon Energy approves Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover

Beacon Energy PLC - Isle of Man-based upstream oil & gas company with operations ranging from Europe, Africa to east Asia - Reports all resolutions were passed at the emergency general meeting including the reverse take over of the firm by Rhein Petroleum. Says existing shares will be cancelled from trading on AIM and new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM with effect from April 11. Stewart MacDonald and Leo Koot join the board as chief financial officer and non-executive director, respectively.

Current stock price: 0.18 pence

12-month change: down 94%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

