Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Beacon Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   IM00BKSCP798

BEACON ENERGY PLC

(BCE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:33:49 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.1750 GBX   +111.35%
01:24pBeacon Energy approves Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
03/27Beacon Energy concludes Rhein Petroleum fundraise
AQ
03/22Beacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon Energy approves Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover

04/05/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beacon Energy PLC - Isle of Man-based upstream oil & gas company with operations ranging from Europe, Africa to east Asia - Reports all resolutions were passed at the emergency general meeting including the reverse take over of the firm by Rhein Petroleum. Says existing shares will be cancelled from trading on AIM and new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM with effect from April 11. Stewart MacDonald and Leo Koot join the board as chief financial officer and non-executive director, respectively.

Current stock price: 0.18 pence

12-month change: down 94%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACON ENERGY PLC 111.35% 0.175 Delayed Quote.-95.81%
BRENT OIL -0.23% 84.95 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.58% 472.72 Real-time Quote.3.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.86% 155.29 Real-time Quote.2.77%
WTI -0.46% 80.505 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
All news about BEACON ENERGY PLC
01:24pBeacon Energy approves Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
03/27Beacon Energy concludes Rhein Petroleum fundraise
AQ
03/22Beacon Energy : Strand Hanson consent letter
PU
03/21Beacon Energy calls EGM to approve Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
03/21Beacon Energy : EGM Notice
PU
03/21Beacon Energy : Admission Document
PU
03/03Beacon Energy launches retail offer to fund Schwarzbach-2
AN
01/13Beacon Energy half-year loss narrows, interim CEO to become permanent
AN
01/13Beacon Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 30, 2022
CI
01/03TRADING UPDATES: MGC cuts costs; Ince gets Arden sale green light
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,10 M 3,34 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart BEACON ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beacon Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry Anthony Bottomley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Rollins Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen James Whyte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ross Michael Warner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ENERGY PLC-95.81%3
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.32%322 304
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.92%129 556
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%74 535
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.64%70 303
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.65%64 922
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer